A judge Wednesday ordered that longtime Livingston Parish deputy Dennis Perkins should be held without bond while he faces five dozen child pornography counts.

After the hearing, defense attorney David Bourland spoke to media saying he and his client "don't want to respond to innuendo and accusations without foundation."

"I think you'll find out in time what the truth really is," Bourland said.

Perkins, 44, and his school teacher wife Cynthia Thompson Perkins, 34, were arrested last week on 60 counts of production of child pornography and two counts of first- degree rape. Dennis Perkins is charged with additional counts alleging video voyeurism and obscenity.

Perkins was in court Wednesday for a "Gwen's Law" hearing, which is designed to assess bond based specifically on the safety risk for victims in a case when the alleged victim is a family or household member. They are usually used in domestic violence cases, but state law says they can also be used in felony cases where actual or threatened use of force is a part of the case.

Few details about that investigation have been released, but the lead agency, the state Attorney General's Office, has said the investigation involves a child victim or victims and was sparked by a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The Attorney General's Office released a brief statement to media Tuesday in which it reiterated the sensitive nature of the investigation and said it would not jeopardize the welfare of the minor victim or victims in releasing information.

"The matter is a very serious, ongoing investigation; and we will not make any comments that may negatively impact the right of the juvenile(s) or that may jeopardize a successful prosecution of these crimes," the statement reads.

Dennis Perkins, also known as Denny, served as a deputy with LPSO since 2002, and most recently served as the head of the department's SWAT team until Sheriff Jason Ard fired him upon learning about the investigation.

Cynthia Perkins — Denny's wife and most recently a Westside Junior High School teacher in Walker — had faced the same type of Gwen's Law hearing as her husband Monday, in which the judge accepted a written argument under seal from the Attorney General's Office so details were not read into open court.

She is being represented by a private attorney, James Spokes, who also did not reveal any details on the case but said Monday his client's recollection of events did not match what had been said about the allegations so far.