When Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller attended a conference of parish leaders a few years ago, they told him about disputes they had with their sheriffs about paying for the parish jail that houses local and state inmates.
Miller, who had been recently elected, was facing such a challenge himself, with an ongoing lawsuit over how much the parish and sheriff each owed toward maintaining the 580-bed jail.
"We hope you get it right," Miller said the other parish presidents told him.
That's why a Tangipahoa Parish judge's recent decision in the lawsuit has people watching, to see how it may affect similar debates across the state.
Both parties say they plan to appeal the judge's ruling, which would split the costs under a certain formula. A representative from the Louisiana Police Jury Association said the organization plans to join the parish's appeal, because of how the decision could affect other parishes.
"Being it's a judge’s ruling, it has implications across the state and can affect how other parishes and sheriffs have their agreements together,” Miller said.
Sheriff Daniel Edwards sued the parish 2½ years ago, saying it owed him nearly three-quarters of a million dollars. The suit represents a break from a longstanding "gentleman's agreement" between the two entities.
"For the last 10 years, the sheriff has shared in the cost of, and sometimes paid outright, jail expenses for which he was not statutorily responsible. He did so as an accommodation to the parish government. He has now determined that his office can no longer afford to do so going forward," Edwards' attorneys wrote in a December 2014 letter to the parish that predated the lawsuit.
By law, the parish and the sheriff split various responsibilities for the jail. But how that shakes out in practice can vary from place to place.
"In most cases, each parish works its own deal with the sheriff," said Guy Cormier, assistant director of the Police Jury Association of Louisiana and parish president of St. Martin Parish. "Every once in a while a parish or sheriff will sue one or the other based on something that is going on at the jail."
Something that has "muddied the water," Miller said, is that sheriffs are housing out-of-parish inmates in their jails. Edwards makes $14 to $44 a day for those inmates, and he does not share any of that money with the parish, according to court filings.
"Our belief is the citizens of Tangipahoa Parish should not have to pay a single penny for those inmates," said Miller, the parish president. "We understand we’re supposed to take care of parish inmates, but the total cost for state and federal prisoners should be the burden of the sheriff."
Twenty-first Judicial District Judge Jeff Johnson factored the presence of out-of-parish inmates into his ruling. He found the parish is responsible for the entire cost of parish inmates, as well as fixed costs at the jail. But the sheriff is responsible for state and federal inmates and the costs that fluctuate due to them being housed there.
Johnson defined in his judgment fixed costs and variable costs. The parish should pay for fixed costs, like maintenance personnel and utilities. But the parish and the sheriff should split the variable costs, such as medical services, laundry and food, based on the number of parish versus out-of-parish inmates.
The sheriff has already filed a motion for a new trial. Edwards argues in court documents that the parish should pay the full cost of the medical services provider and more money toward the food.
"There were very few facts in dispute, just the interpretation of state law concerning the roles and responsibilities of the Sheriff and Parish Government in operating and paying for the parish jail. It is a dispute which has occurred in many different parishes in Louisiana over many decades," T. Jay Seale III, attorney for Edwards, wrote in an email.
Miller and Cormier, meanwhile, want to appeal the case based on their reading of the judge's ruling that it allows the sheriff to unilaterally spend money on the jail facility and send the bill to the parish.
"He almost made it sound like, if the sheriff ordered some work to be done at the jail, the parish would have to pay money to get that work done," said Cormier, the police jury association officer. “He should not have (that) authority. It’s the parish’s jail, so any type of improvements to that jail should be totally up to the parish to do.”
Miller also disagrees with Johnson's interpretation of utilities as fixed costs.
"I don't think you can find a CPA around … that will tell you utilities is a fixed cost," the parish president said. "You absolutely have a utility bill, but depending on the circumstances and the operations, that bill moves up and down."
A hearing on the motion for a new trial is set for Sept. 17.