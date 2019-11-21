Toy crusade seeks donations, applicants
Sheriff Jason Ard's Christmas Crusade will accept applications Dec. 2-6 and Dec. 9-13 from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 29225 Woodside Drive, Walker. Toy delivery begins at 8 a.m. Dec. 20. Applicants must be home to receive the deliveries.
Visit lpso.org/community/Sheriff-Jason-Ards-Christmas-Crusade-1 for specifics.
Donation sites include the Denham Springs, Walker and Watson Walmart locations and Bass Pro Shops on the following dates:
- 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30
- 12:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1
- 12:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5
- 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6-7
- 12:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8
- 12:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12
- 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13-14
- 12:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15
The last day for toy donations is Dec. 18. Donations can be mailed to Sheriff Jason Ard’s Christmas Crusade, Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Christmas Crusade, P.O. Box 1515, Livingston, LA 70754.
Parade entries sought
The Walker Christmas parade and Santa in the Park is Dec. 7. The parade starts at 2 p.m. from Walker High, travels down Burgess Avenue, right onto La. 447, right onto Florida Boulevard to Palmetto, then back to the school. Lineup starts at 8 a.m. No bubble machines or blowers are allowed on floats or vehicles. An entry form is required to be in the parade and can be found at tinyurl.com/w7mrgqk.
Then Santa and Mrs. Claus will be ready to have photos taken with children from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Sidney Hutchinson Park, 30500 Corbin Ave. Parents should bring their own camera or cellphone. No pets. End time may change.
Denham Springs cheer clinic
The Denham Springs High School Cheer Christmas Clinic is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 21. Cheerleading techniques, chants and Christmas crafts are on the agenda for ages 3 and up. Cost is $35 a child and is due by Dec. 17. After Dec. 17 cost is $40 a child. Visit facebook.com/CHEERDSHS or contact Jordyn Riviere at jordayn.riviere@lpsb.org.
Soccer clinic
A Christmas Soccer Clinic will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 26-27 at Walker High's Wildcat Stadium. It is a coed clinic from ages 4-10 and costs $60, which includes a T-shirt and a snack. Register by Dec. 10, email brenna.perez@lpsb.org. The form is available at facebook.com/ladycatsoccer.
Christmas plans
The 2019 Christmas in the Village kicks off with the Lighting of Old City Hall at 6 p.m. Nov. 29, and the Christmas Open House is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 30. Activities run to Dec. 21.
Exhibit features Livingston art
"Preserving the Culture of Livingston Parish" will be on exhibit through Jan. 25 at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish. This exhibit showcases current and former resident artists' creations and will be featured in the anticipated arrival of the book “Preserving the Culture of Livingston Parish."