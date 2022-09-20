Livingston Parish schools Assistant Superintendent Bruce Chaffin will be recognized as the 2022 Distinguished Alumnus by Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Education.
Southeastern will celebrate Chaffin’s achievements during its annual Alumni Awards on Oct. 7, at the Student Union Ballroom.
“To be recognized for my work by my alum university is a tremendous honor," Chaffin said. "Going through the halls of Louisiana Tech and Southeastern so many years ago, I never envisioned all that my degrees and this career in education would allow me to do.
"I am so honored to be able to do what I love in so many ways. I look forward to continuing my work with our students and employees across Livingston Parish in the years to come.”
Chaffin was appointed to serve as assistant superintendent in May, with more than 36 years of experience as an educator in the system.
He served 10 years as supervisor of instruction and personnel, overseeing much of the district’s human resources and business operations. In that capacity, he has volunteered much of his time on multiple state and national committees that advances school business operations. He also serves on a legislative task force on teacher retention and recruitment in Louisiana.
Chaffin has served as an expert speaker to various groups across the nation, addressing topics such as attendance initiatives, substitute pay and better communications in schools. He was one of 27 educators in the nation to have first received certification as a "human capital leader in education."
He served administrative stints as principal of Albany High School and Frost School and assistant principal of Denham Springs Freshman High School, as well as 13 years as a teacher and coach at French Settlement High School, Parkway High School, Holden School and Doyle High School.
“I have been very fortunate to have served in a variety of capacities in education, each role giving me a unique perspective on what I can do to positively impact those students under my care,” Chaffin said.
Chaffin received his undergraduate degree in health and physical education from Louisiana Tech in 1986; he attended Southeastern to obtain his master's degree in education supervision and administration in 1997.
“On behalf of Livingston Parish public schools, we want to congratulate Bruce for this award, and for all that he has done for our district. Everything he has ever done, from teaching to coaching to supervising all aspects of curriculum and human relations, he has done with a zest and passion for the students we serve,” Superintendent Joe Murphy said.
Chaffin has been married to his wife, Tammy, for 38 years, and they have four children and three grandchildren. The Chaffins live in Hammond and attend Healing Place Church.
The SLU Alumni Association established its Alumni Awards program in 1969 to honor outstanding graduates and to celebrate their achievements. The annual awards program is a ticketed event, and information is available southeastern.edu.