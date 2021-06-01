WALKER — Soon, children will be sliding and playing at the city's new playground at Sidney Hutchinson Park.
City officials are planning to dedicate and open the award-winning, nationally recognized playground.
The playground’s opening is contingent on completion of new access routes and fencing around the complex, and this work should be finished in about two weeks or sooner, according to Walker Mayor Jimmy Watson.
Watson said the existing walking trail routed alongside the playground, behind Walker’s Challenger Field, will be widened and resurfaced allowing for quick access to the playground. The venue will be secured with fencing to increase the safety of those using the equipment, he explained.
The playground, Watson said, is designed to be inclusive for all ages and physical abilities. Signs that will be erected at the park explain what this recreational center is all about. The signs read, “This inclusive playground has been designated as a project of excellence for meeting the best practices that promote inclusive play and recreation.”
The playground has been designated a National Demonstration Site by PlayCore, an organization dedicated to building communities through play and recreation.
Kelsey Murray, an assistant in Walker’s Finance Department and the city’s grant writer, said that besides the Demonstration Site Award, the complex has been awarded the Seven Principles of Play Inclusion Award given by PlayOn, a national group that recognizes thoroughly inclusive playgrounds.
A wide variety of play gear is erected on a thick, cushioned pad that helps to assure that possible injuries from falls are held to a minimum. The play equipment is a collection of brightly colored structures that scarcely resemble playgrounds of the past. A variety of slides are constructed in ways that afford users the opportunity to experience different sensations.
Raised walkways and small covered structures allow for exploration and two stations contain basic music makers where youngsters can beat out a tune. At one station, a long, slender pole is topped by colored transparent panels. When the pole is turned, kaleidoscopelike images are projected onto the floor of the playground. The entire complex offers new and innovative concepts of what a modern playground can offer.
In addition to the playground equipment, the city will add covered pavilions in the general area for group picnics and other gatherings.
Nearby, also awaiting completion of adjacent infrastructure, is the new Fitness Area, a facility that includes equipment that can be used to strengthen arms and other body parts. The Fitness Station, built in partnership with the Our Lady of the Lake Hospital System, is adjacent to the park’s walking trail and across from the new playground. Runners and walkers can easily access this area where they can complete some physical training.
The $630,000 playground was built with funds for its construction coming from several grants and the city’s contributions. Murray said the Louisiana Land and Water Conservation Fund contributed $250,000 for the playground’s constructions and that GameTime, a national firm that is involved in the building of such facilities, added a grant of $135,000. The city added the additional funds for the venue’s completion.
The playground‘s location next to acclaimed Challenger Field, a ballpark built several years ago for use by the physically and mentally challenged, adds to the park’s ability to provide recreation to all who come to play regardless of their abilities.
Over the past several years, the city has undertaken projects to gradually improve Sidney Hutchinson Park. Extensive walking trails have been hard-surfaced; the Safe House, which doubles as an indoor recreational facility, Challenger Field, and now the new playground and fitness center have been added. The baseball and soccer fields have been upgraded, and the park’s lagoon has been stocked with fish.
Watson said the walking trails are popular and two Walker residents who were out for a morning walk while the mayor led a preview of the new playground stopped to offer their appreciation of the what Sydney Hutchinson Park has to offer.
Karen Piper said of her experience, “I walk here frequently and I enjoy it very much. The park is beautiful and a great place to walk. I can’t wait for the new fitness center to open. Besides exercising my legs walking, I can now exercise my arms at this station. This park is a great addition our city.”
Her walking companion Cathy Steerman added, “I absolutely appreciate this park and what it has to offer. This year the city held its Spring Festival for the first time and I thoroughly enjoyed that event. I love to walk here and to ride my bicycle. We are blessed to have a park like this.”