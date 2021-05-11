Is it ever too early to begin thinking about next season? For Doyle High softball coach Amanda Decell, the answer didn’t come immediately, but it didn’t take long for it to arrive.
Two days after the Fighting Tigers lost to Many, 4-2, in heartbreaking fashion in the Class 2A title game, Decell began taking stock of what her team will have to offer in 2022. Such resilience surely played a role in her team’s run to the championship game, and had it six outs away from claiming its second title in four years.
But, after holding Many to one hit while building a 2-0 lead through five innings, the bottom fell out in heartbreaking fashion on a Saturday afternoon in Sulphur. Many collected seven consecutive hits in the bottom of the sixth, scored all four of its runs, and held off Doyle in the seventh to complete the comeback win.
It took Decell a little more than a day to bounce back.
“After the season ended, I gave myself Sunday to kind of be upset, and then Monday morning I was back at school thinking about lineups for next year,” she said. “I’ve already thought about it.”
Decell’s thought process centered on a young team that will have only three upper class members. She also took time to reflect back on a departing senior class that helped Doyle post an 85-26 record over the past four seasons.
Among those seniors were third baseman Elise Jones, an SLU signee, left fielder Madison Diaville, an LSU-Eunice signee, and pitcher Marley Olivier, who is headed to BRCC.
“This was a really special (senior) group for us,” Decell said. “They won the state championship as freshmen, and their sophomore year we were ranked No. 1. We ended up losing in the quarterfinals, which was a big upset, and, obviously, last year there was the virus.
“It was a big deal for us to make it to Sulphur this year and finish their high school career on a good note.”
Those seniors leave behind a winning legacy, and proof that Doyle is capable of playing with any team on its schedule. The Tigers were 29-6 this season even after playing a nondistrict schedule predominantly 4A and 5A teams. If winning is contagious, then it has likely left its mark on Doyle’s returning players.
“We’ve built a good program with those seniors, and I just hope that continues,” Decell said. “We might lose more next year than we usually do, but I think those young players will grow and be successful like the seniors were this year.”