Sell your art
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is sponsoring Arts Avenue on Mattie Street during the Denham Springs Antique Village Fall Festival from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 6. Artists may purchase vendor spots to sell their original artwork. Visit artslivingston.org/arts-avenue to download the form. Turn in applications to the office at Arts Council of Livingston Parish, 133 N. Hummell St., Denham Springs, or email a scanned copy to artscouncilofliv@bellsouth.net. The deadline is Sept. 21.
Remember 9/11
Residents, clergy and elected officials will gather at 11:45 a.m. Sept. 11 for the annual "Cry Out America!" memorial and prayer service. The meeting is in the Livingston Parish Council Chambers. Contact Carolyn Hatcher at (225) 936-9066 or crhatcher1@att.net for information.
Family reading help
The Livingston Parish Library is holding Prime Time Family Reading Time, a six-week program of storytelling and discussion to improved reading behaviors of children, at the Main Branch in Livingston. The program meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 6-Oct. 11. Meals will be provided, and transportation is available for families. Space is limited, to call (225) 686-4160 to reserve a spot.
Protect your home
Fema.gov says: "Mitigation is the effort to reduce loss of life and property by lessening the impact of disasters." Denham Strong is hosting a Town Hall Meeting on Mitigation at 6 p.m. Sept. 6 at City Hall, 116 N. Range Ave., Denham Springs.
Fundraisers
- Eat at Mooyah, 120 Bass Pro Shopping Center, between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 30, and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Denham Springs High swim team.
- The Kings & Queens of the Field Slugfest Showdown on Sept. 8-9 will benefit the Doyle Athletic program. Visit www.usssa.com to register. Call Eric Jones, softball director, at (225) 202-3122 or Kris Benesta, baseball director, at (225) 939-3556 for information.
- The second annual Holden Volunteer Fire Department Benefit Fishing Tournament is Oct. 13. Visit facebook.com/events/535024353621662/ for information.
Meeting will suggest ways to help children
Louisiana Court Appointed Special Advocates and the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services are partnering in a recruitment campaign for CASA volunteers and foster parents. A meeting for interested individuals and families about child advocates and foster parents is set for 5:30 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Livingston Parish Library Denham Springs-Walker Branch. For information, contact Rob Carlisle, Child Advocacy Services CASA at (985) 902-9583.