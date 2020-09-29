DENHAM SPRINGS — “Animals in Art,” the exhibition at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish, features original artworks by nine area artists, most of pet dogs and cats. The exhibit opened Sept. 2 and continues through the end of October.
Charlotte Reynolds, board secretary for the Arts Council and gallery director, said October is national Adopt a Shelter Dog Month and the council is supporting the adoption of shelter dogs.
“It’s time to put man’s best friends in the spotlight. During October, we are joining in celebrating our furry friends through art. Our patrons can support this amazing cause and come visit the Arts Council Gallery. A portion of art sales on exhibit will benefit the Denham Springs Animal Shelter,” she said.
Reynolds said donations for the shelter are also welcomed.
Participating artists include Liz Harman, Mary Harris, Amber Hilbun, Amis Lynne Jones, KC Kuhnert, Krist Norsworthy, Glen Parks, Pat Delk and Melissa Basham.
A tentative reception for the artists is set for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.
“At this time, we are not sure if we can hold the reception, but we will be making an effort to do so," Reynolds said. "When final plans are made, we will let the public know. We have been taking many precautions regarding gatherings at the Arts Council Gallery because of the coronavirus threat. We are awaiting final approval to hold the reception."
Visitors can view the art by calling (225) 664-1168 to make an appointment. No more than four people at a time can meet at the gallery during regular hours of operation which is from 10 a.m. to noon, Wednesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. The gallery is on Hummel Street in the city’s historic downtown district.
The exhibit can also be viewed virtually through the gallery’s website, artslivingston.org. Appointments for in-person visits to the gallery can also be made through the website.
Reynolds said information about Adopt a Shelter Dog Month is available by searching #adoptashelterdogmonth on social media.
“We are making every effort possible to continue to support the arts in Livingston Parish during these times when we must follow all protocols involved with stopping the spread of the coronavirus. We regret that we have to limit the number of visitors who can come to the gallery at any one time but we are doing this out of an abundance of caution," she said.
"We require that visitors to the gallery wear face masks, and we are providing hand sanitizers. Even though there are limits to what we can do, we are happy that we have some really fine paintings on display, and we appreciate the opportunity to give our artists a venue where they can show their works. This is an interesting display, and it is for a good cause,” Reynolds said.