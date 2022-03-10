Angry Livingston Parish residents are pressuring the parish council to reject a proposed Port Vincent subdivision they say would cause traffic problems and make flooding worse.
The dispute is the latest to illustrate the ongoing tension between new development and existing residents in a rapidly expanding parish that only recently passed zoning laws and struggles with protracted flooding issues.
Residents of Port Vincent, located on the eastern border of Livingston Parish, say they have suffered enough — first from the historic flooding in 2016 and then in Hurricane Ida last year.
Ida laid waste to their community, which took a direct hit.
At Tuesday's Livingston Parish Council meeting, residents argued that the proposed Sweetwater Subdivision would dump more water onto their land and ensnare their quiet stretch of roadway in endless traffic jams. It would be located at 18320 Hwy 42 and span 147 acres with 481 residential lots.
"This whole part of the parish — we can’t take any more developments like this right now until we get the infrastructure and the drainage under control,” said Erin Sandefur, a local resident.
Deric Murphy, a representative for Quality Engineering & Surveying and the subdivision's backer, emphasized that the current plan meets all the appropriate parish codes and that care was taken to create "buffers" between the development and surrounding properties.
“Anything that meets the letter of the law…we’re going to follow that to the ‘T,’” Murphy said. “We know the complexity and we know the sensitivity of the drainage for this region.”
As more of their furious constituents took the podium, council members bickered for over an hour about what they should do and if they were legally allowed to deny a development plan that meets their own parish ordinances.
Chris Moody, the parish council's attorney, warned them rejecting the plan could violate the developer's property rights and open them up to a lawsuit.
“You can use your discretion in deciding these matters, but if it meets your ordinance, you’re pretty much hand-tied," Moody said. "What you can’t do is treat one developer differently than you’ve treated 300 others that have come before you.”
"You can’t come up here after they meet all those rules [and] just jerk that away from them," he added. "That’s arbitrary.”
Council members eventually chose to defer approving the preliminary plat for the subdivision until they receive findings from drainage and traffic studies. They also want a response from the Attorney General's office about whether they can legally deny the plan if it follows their parish laws.
“We’re going to get our a** sued,” muttered council member Garry "Frog" Talbert to council member Maurice "Scooter" Keen as the vote passed.
Keen replied, "I know."
Talbert and Keen were the lone dissenting voices in the vote. Earlier, Talbert had suggested approving the plan and then toughening their ordinances to make it more difficult for developers in the future. But he was shouted down by people in the audience.
Keen also expressed frustration that the council has spent months making plans “to where development continues but it doesn’t impose any water or hardship on the people living here" with nothing to show for their efforts.
"What have we done?" he asked. "Sat on our hands.”
Council members referenced a heated debate at the end of last year over a one-time fee for new development to help with drainage. The item was eventually deferred after the council received pushback from developers who demanded a study be done before the ordinance went into effect.
In recent months the council has also fielded complaints from residents protesting new developments next door and a lawsuit filed over flooding issues in another neighborhood in the parish.
“We need to start protecting the people that live here now and quit worrying about the people that are coming in the future,” said Council member Jeff Ard.
Livingston Parish saw the seventh fastest growth in the state, according to the 2020 census, rising by 11.1% to 142,282 people last year.
Council member Tracy Girlinghouse, who has long railed against development in the parish, added that local schools were overwhelmed with the influx of students even after brand-new facilities were built with increased capacity.
“The reason a lot of people come here or move to this parish is because of the schools, and then they’re going to wind up getting a school that’s not worth having," Girlinghouse said. "And it’s going to be in a community that’s not worth living in, either."
Amid the council's contentious debate, the attacks from local residents grew personal.
Mike Juneau, a former developer and military veteran, criticized council members for their confusion over their own procedures and demanded they figure things out before their internal squabbles and inaction ruin their community.
"We’re going to screw up a great parish," he said. "I moved here because Livingston Parish is a great parish. It’s your responsibility to make sure we get it right."