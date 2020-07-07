Livingston Parish Schools on Tuesday announced three possible reopening plans for the 2020-21 school year that largely mirror those announced by surrounding districts in the last few weeks.

Livingston Parish students will start back at school on Aug. 7, but it's still to be determined how physically present students will be in classrooms, district officials said.

Superintendent Joe Murphy said the leadership team created a COVID Committee of administrators representing elementary, middle and high schools to develop the reopening plans.

Under Phase 1, all students would be learning in a virtual environment except for very small groups with specific needs requiring face-to-face instruction.

Under Phase 2, students would return in a blended format that encompasses both in-person and virtual instruction, with officials maximizing the number of days students could attend school physically while staying within guidelines.

Under Phase 3, students would be back in their classrooms but adhering to social distancing guidelines. There would be some restriction on activities during the school day.

The latter phase is the most popular among families and education professionals in Livingston Parish, district officials said in a press release, based on feedback from principals.

Murphy said in the press release that officials are prepared to implement any of those three models, and will announce which phase school will open with in August after state officials have released recommended guidelines.

Ascension Parish is also waiting for the state guidelines, which are expected to be finalized by July 17.

Livingston Parish school leaders will release a transportation survey to parents this week to determine how students will get to and from schools during the phased reopening.

“Be assured that Livingston Schools is working on a fully functional plan that is focused on what is in the best interest of the education, health and well-being of all our students, employees and surrounding communities,” Murphy said.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recently recommended students be physically present in school as much as possible, as cited in The New York Times, but the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises that remote learning is the safest option.

Livingston Parish's press release does not outline what the protocol would be for mask-wearing should students return to classrooms rather than learn online.

If and how to implement mask-wearing in schools has been a frequent topic across the state as officials and educators question whether students — particularly elementary-aged students — are willing to wear a mask during the entire school day.

Some parents have already said they won't allow their children to return to classrooms if face coverings are required.

Neighboring Tangipahoa Parish released its back-to-school plan months ago and it includes offering online learning and a blended model whether the coronavirus is still forcing closures or not.

Livingston Parish announced a new virtual program Monday, but officials said in a statement it is not in response to the pandemic.

The district began accepting applications for the virtual school Tuesday after three years of researching online options.

“Livingston Virtual will provide students with a rigorous, independent format that is reinforced through face-to-face instructional support and access to social interactions, including extracurricular activities at their in-district campuses and unique community activities," Assistant Superintendent Jody Purvis said in a statement.

Livingston Virtual will be offered for students in grades 6 through 12 who are "well-suited for rigorous online instruction or who may find it to be a better alternative to current home school, charter or private instruction formats" and it is not intended as a social distancing option for parents concerned about the coronavirus.