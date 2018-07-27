The Tangipahoa Parish District Attorney says he will continue pressing state charges against the five people accused of abusing an autistic woman in Amite, despite a federal indictment released Thursday.

"We've been working on this quite awhile, and finally having it in a posture for trial three weeks (from now), we intend to go forward," Scott Perrilloux said.

The five people charged in federal court also face state charges of human trafficking, cruelty to the infirmed, exploitation of the infirm, promoting prostitution, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, aggravated battery and second-degree kidnapping, Perrilloux said.

They are scheduled for trial on Aug. 13.

Terry Knope II, Raylaine Knope, Taylor Knope, Bridget Lambert and Jody Lambert are accused of holding a 22-year-old autistic woman captive for a year and subjecting her to physical and psychological abuse.

5 charged for holding autistic Amite woman in cage, accused of beating her among other heinous acts The physical and psychological abuse of an autistic woman held captive for a year in Tangipahoa Parish included forcing her to eat both dog fe…

Perrilloux said he was aware of the ongoing federal investigation into the case, but he was not anticipating the indictment to come down on Thursday.

The Department of Justice declined to comment.

Check back for updates to this story.