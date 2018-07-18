WALKER — Residents in Fire District 4 could see lower insurance rates because the fire district has received a lower rating from the Property Insurance Association of Louisiana, fire officials said July 9 at the Walker City Council meeting.
Livingston Parish Fire District 4 provides fire protection for Walker residents and businesses.
The city’s Chief of Staff Jamie Etheridge said Fire Chief James Wascom had recently received a communication from the Property Insurance Association of Louisiana notifying the fire department that following a survey the department had improved to a Class 4 for residential and commercial properties. Fire protection in the area was formerly rated a Class 5. The lower the classification number, the better the rating.
Quoting the communication from PIAL, Etheridge read, “The new classification may result in decreased fire insurance rates. This achievement has been accomplished due to improvements completed prior to the survey. It is now important to maintain this position. Not continuing current activities will have an adverse effect.”
Wascom, on hand to present the report to the council, said Fire District 4 is evaluated every five years. He said his department has been working to achieve the better rating. Etheridge pointed out that improvements in Walker’s water system, including the installation of a new tower and expanded lines over the past several years, helped the district achieve its better rating. “About 40 percent of the grading is based on how much water is available to fight potential fires,” he said.
Etheridge also reported the City of Walker’s Animal Control Shelter had recently won new approval from the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry. He said the city had been informed on June 28 by mail that the shelter had passed all standards for shelter maintenance as prescribed by state law. He said the shelter had been inspected by the agriculture department earlier this year and commended Animal Control Director Mary Gray for her leadership at the shelter.
“It is important that we meet these guidelines because they provide the standard of performance for publicly operated animal shelters,” Etheridge said.
At the same meeting, the council heard a complaint from Carolyn Monroe about parking during the recent Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration held at Sidney Hutchinson Park.
Monroe said vehicles had blocked her subdivision located near the park, and the situation had created a possible serious hazard.
“If there had been a fire, the firemen could not have reached houses in our neighborhood,” she told the council.
She also complained about rumors concerning the location of a Dollar General store near the neighborhood.
Mayor Jimmy Watson told Monroe that the city was aware there had been a parking problem and that the problem will be addressed.
“We had a terrific crowd for the Fourth of July celebration, and we had to close off part of the park where the fireworks were being set off. When I heard about the parking problem, I was upset, and we are certainly looking into this. We don’t want to block anyone’s property,” he said.
Watson said he has held meetings with city officials and that plans are underway to provide more parking.
“We have even looked into the possibility of off-site parking with shuttles to bring people into the park,” the mayor said.
Chief of Police David Addison said he was also made aware of the problem and his department was working with the Mayor’s Office to find a solution.
About the proposed Dollar General store, Etheridge said the company had approached the city about the store but everything was “very preliminary.” He said Dollar General had not purchased any property in the area yet. He said the city was apprised of preliminary plans but had told Dollar General that those plans were not acceptable.
“There are traffic problems and other problems where they thought about building, and we told them that their original plans were not satisfactory. They will meet with us later if they still plan to locate in that general area. However, if property is zoned commercial, they have a right to build on it,” Etheridge said.