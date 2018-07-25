Jennette Ginsburg, of Hey Now Hooping, a New Orleans-based company specializing in hula-hoop fitness programming, joined the ranks of summer reading program performers as she visited the Livingston Parish Library last week.
The New Orleans native entertained patrons at all five branches of the library with her hoop-dance performance and storytelling. Ginburg’s performance was highlighted by a finale featuring an LED-lit hula-hoop. Those in attendance got a chance to join Ginsburg on stage for playtime to showcase their skills and learn a few tricks.