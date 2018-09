The Greater Hammond Chamber celebrates a ribbon-cutting Aug. 15 with Options Inc. for their Satellite Day Program at the First Christian Church, 305 E. Charles St., Hammond. From left are JaRhona Jackson, Carrie Mercke, Steve Leon, Alexis Sterling, Hammond Mayor Pete Panepinto, Options Inc. CEO Sylvia Bush, Suzzie Stafford, Kathy Brody, Patricia Johnson, Nechelle Brumfield, Shelby Mclaughlin, Jaclyn Rice and Chamber Member Relations Director Julie Perise.