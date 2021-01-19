Independence Leadership Academy recently honored students with perfect attendance for the first semester. Students attending virtually will also be recognized for virtual perfect attendance during the first semester.
Independence Leadership Academy honors students who made all the classes in the first semester
- Staff report
Advocate Staff
