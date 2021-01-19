Independence Leadership Academy recently honors perfect attendance for the first semester. Honored are, front row from left, Ana Herrera-Cruz, Emmy Castro. Second row: Nahum Centeno, Cas Giles, Annie Baham, Alizah Pondexter, Korbin Bowens and Faith Walls. Third row: Nayeli Hernandez, Isabella Figueroa, Zoey Edwards, Karent Figueroa-Castro, Giselle Figueroa. Back row: Meiya McClain, Jaquelin Flores, Kaden Robertson, Elajah Davis and S'ymiria Winston. Not pictured are Kaymen Raiford, Gracie Robinson and Briella Champagne. Students who will be recognized for Virtual Perfect Attendance during the first semester are Scarlete Rodriguez, Chloe Vick, Kimberly Rodriguez, Dylan Campo, Mariah Eberwein, Sara Johnson and Xavier Zanders.