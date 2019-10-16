A new Tangipahoa River bridge just east of Amite is on the way, and drivers in the area should start seeing some headway in the next week as traffic shifts.
The bridge, on La. Highway 16, was let out for bid in November of last year. The bridge needs replacing due to its age exceeding 30 years, according to Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development spokesman Rodney Mallett.
As of this week, construction crews were wrapping up constructing a detour bridge that will be used while the existing bridge is demolished and a new one built in its place. DOTD estimates the project to be complete in the spring of 2021.
Mallett said the new $6.9 million bridge will have two lanes in each direction with shoulders, an increase from the current structure that allows one lane of traffic to flow each way.
Mallett said the detour bridge should be complete in the next week, weather permitting, so drivers should see traffic shifts soon.