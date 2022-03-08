After a two-year absence because of concerns over the possible spread of the coronavirus, the Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival will return this year the weekend of April 8-10.
This year will mark the 50th anniversary of the festival which draws tens of thousands of visitors to the city every spring. Since the festival’s inception, many visitors have made purchasing an official festival poster part of their involvement with the event and for the past dozen years, the unveiling of the poster has been one of the first events marking the festival season.
This year’s poster was shown to the public for the first time at a March 4 gathering at the Ponchatoula Kiwanis Club Log Cabin. Darryl Rousseau, who chaired the Kiwanis Club’s Poster Committee, accompanied by Club President Chelsea Brumfield, pulled back a cloth to reveal the poster that was created by artist Allison Portier.
Discussing the ideas that inspired her creation of the poster, Portier said, “I grew up in Ponchatoula and I grew up with the knowledge of just how much the cultivation of strawberries has meant to our city and to this entire area. The strawberry festival is all about the farmers … those who came before us and those who still work in the strawberry fields. I wanted the poster to put an emphasis on the beauty of strawberries and to reflect how much work it takes the farmers to grow this very special crop.”
The central focus of the poster is a strawberry plant in full bloom. The strawberries on the plant are a vivid red that reflects the enticing color of the full, rich berries. The poster also notes that 50th anniversary of the Strawberry Festival that has become part of Ponchatoula’s identity throughout the state and region.
In presenting the poster, Rousseau said his committee was looking for “something special” for the 50th anniversary poster. “We wanted a poster that really sent a message … that would get the attention of the poster collectors who come every year to buy a poster. We think that this year’s poster does that. It places the emphasis on the strawberry plant and it what it has meant to this area for so many years.”
As part of the evening’s program, the festival royalty for this year was introduced to the crowd by Jeff Writher, this year’s festival chairman. Avery Meyers will reign as the Festival Queen and Carl R. Wells is the Festival King. Willie Mae Vicknair Cummings is this year’s “Strawberry Blossom,” and Margaret McKneely Joiner will be the Strawberry Festival Parade grand marshal.
The Ponchatoula Kiwanis Club has been involved with the strawberry festival since the event’s inception and has provided the poster each year. On display at the Kiwanis Log Cabin are all the posters that have been printed over the years. The club also sells festival-related souvenirs and T-shirts at the festival.
The posters are on sale through the Kiwanis Club and will be available throughout the festival weekend at the club’s booth on the festival grounds.
The festival, which features games, live musical entertainment, many food booths and local strawberries for sale, is held at the city’s main park and along adjacent streets. The festival opens at noon on Friday, April 8 and ends at 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 10.