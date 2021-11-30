Closures
All branches of the Livingston Parish Library will be closed on the following date(s).
Friday, Dec. 10: staff training day
Friday, Dec. 24: Sunday, Dec. 26, for Christmas
Friday, Dec. 31: Saturday, Jan. 1, for New Year’s
Activities
Remember to call the branch or visit www.mylpl.info to reserve a spot for activities.
Storytimes
Every week, Livingston Parish Library branches offer storytimes for babies through age 5. Storytimes help develop pre-reading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun. The event staff reads books, presents puppet shows, sings, plays games and makes crafts.
Storytime (Babies to age 5): Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at the Main Branch in Livingston, Albany-Springfield Branch, South Branch and Watson Branch
Baby & Toddler Storytime (Babies to age 2): Every Monday and Tuesday at 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch
In-person branch events
Main Branch in Livingston (225) 686-4160
Dec. 2 at 6 p.m.: Candy Cane Fabric Wreaths (ages 18+)
Dec. 3 at 10:30 a.m.: Wiggle Worms: Music & Movement (ages 0-5)
Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.: Outdoor Holiday Movie: The Grinch (all ages). Sip hot chocolate, munch popcorn, snuggle on your blankets and enjoy this holiday classic under the December sky.
Dec. 9 at 2 p.m.: Christmas Squash Book (ages 18+) A handmade card that “explodes” in the recipient's hands. It can contain a gift card or family photos or a personal holiday message.
Dec. 11 at 2 p.m.: Lady Chops (all ages) Elizabeth Vidos, also known as Lady Chops, is bringing her one-woman drumming show to Livingston Parish for “Here Come the Bells, So Many Bells.” The percussionist has performed in the Off-Broadway show "STOMP."
Dec. 13 at 3 p.m.: Teen Movie Night: How the Grinch Stole Christmas (ages 12-18). Popcorn and snacks provided.
Dec. 16 at 6 p.m.: Carols, Crafting, and Cocoa (all ages). Join a holiday storytime with some carols, crafting, and hot cocoa.
Dec. 28 at 10:30 a.m.: Book Club (ages 18+) The Main Branch Adult Book Club reads fiction and nonfiction of interest in the modern world.
Albany-Springfield Branch (225) 686-4130
Dec. 4 at 10:30 a.m.: Pajama Storytime (ages 0-8)
Dec. 7 at 6 p.m.: Candy Cane Fabric Wreaths (ages 18+)
Dec. 9 at 5:30 p.m.: Family Movie Night: Polar Express (all ages) Popcorn and snacks provided.
Dec. 14 at 6 p.m.: Christmas Squash Book (ages 18+) “Squash Book” Christmas card “explodes” and can contain a gift card or family photos or a personal holiday message.
Dec. 16 at 5:30 p.m.: Home Alone Interactive Movie (ages 12-18) Every participant will receive a kit with the necessities to participate.
Dec. 27 at 10 a.m.: Book Club (ages 18+) The Albany-Springfield Adult Book Club reads fiction, nonfiction and biographies that help club members grow.
Denham Springs-Walker Branch (225) 686-4130
Nov. 30 at 2 p.m.: Christmas Squash Book (ages 18+) “Squash Book” Christmas card “explodes” and can contain a gift card or family photos or a personal holiday message.
Dec. 1 at 5 p.m.: Teen Hangout (ages 12-18). Bring friends or make new ones. Video games, board games, activities, crafts, snacks and more.
Dec. 4 at 10 a.m.: Teacher Takeaway (ages 18+). The library is cleaning its closets of decorations, games, props, toys and more. Teachers and educators are welcome to take items to use in classrooms or day care centers.
Dec. 4 at 3 p.m.: Holiday Strings at the Library (all ages). Local musician Kariina Nurkala-Persyn will perform Christmas carols on the cello, violin and viola. Little ones can handle instruments in her “petting zoo” of musical instruments.
Dec. 6 at 9:45 a.m.: Book Babies (ages 0-2)
Dec. 6 at 5:30 p.m.: Board Game Night (ages 12+). Try the library’s collection, which features traditional, casual and strategy games. Space is available for tabletop role-playing as well.
Dec. 8 at 2 p.m.: Seaux Easy (ages 18+) Bring your sewing machine for a sit-and-sew at the library. Every month will feature a different project easy enough to finish in two hours. Look for projects and supply lists on the website.
Dec. 8 at 5:30 p.m.: Home Alone Interactive Movie (ages 12-18) Every participant will receive a kit with all the necessities to participate.
Dec. 11 at 3 p.m.: Holiday Strings at the Library (all ages). Local musician Kariina Nurkala-Persyn will perform Christmas carols on the cello, violin and viola. Little ones can handle instruments in her “petting zoo” of musical instruments.
Dec. 12 at 2:30 p.m.: Lady Chops (all ages) Elizabeth Vidos, also known as Lady Chops, is bringing her one-woman drumming show to Livingston Parish for “Here Come the Bells, So Many Bells”. The percussionist has performed in the Off-Broadway show "STOMP."
Dec. 12 at 4:15 p.m.: Lady Chops (all ages) Elizabeth Vidos, also known as Lady Chops, is bringing her one-woman drumming show to Livingston Parish for “Here Come the Bells, So Many Bells.” The percussionist has performed in the Off-Broadway show "STOMP."
Dec. 13 at 9:45 a.m.: Book Babies (ages 0-2)
Dec. 14 at 6 p.m.: Mandala Snowflake Ornaments (ages 18+). Make two ornaments with the mandala dot technique.
Dec. 15 at 2 p.m.: Hooks & Loops Crochet Club (ages 18+). The new Hooks & Loops Crochet Club at Denham Springs-Walker Branch welcomes all experience levels. Beginners will learn to make a pot holder. All other levels can work on their own or join in on a group project. Hooks and yarn will be provided, but feel free to bring your own.
Dec. 15 at 5 p.m.: Teen Advisory Board (ages 12-18). Teen Advisory Board volunteers suggest programs, volunteer at the branch, and help choose books for the young adult sections. Apply at the library today.
Dec. 16 at 11 a.m.: Book Club (ages 18+)
Dec. 16 at 5:30 p.m.: Family Movie Night: Polar Express (all ages). Popcorn and snacks provided.
Dec. 17 at 10:30 a.m.: Wiggle Worms: Music & Movement (ages 0-5)
Dec. 20 at 5:30 p.m.: Board Game Night (ages 12+) Try the library’s collection, which features traditional, casual and strategy games. Space is available for tabletop role-playing as well.
South Branch at (225) 686-4170
Dec. 2 at 5:30 p.m.: Bookies Book Club (ages 18+). The South Branch Bookies slogan is “You can bet on our books!” and our motto is "Enhance. Enrich. Empower." Each month, this book club hosts a festive gathering based on a book members are reading.
Dec. 7 at 10:30 a.m.: Joyful Reads Book Club (ages 18+). Attend for coffee and a lively discussion of uplifting tales of hope and faith.
Dec. 7 at 5:30 p.m.: Something in beTWEEN Book Club (ages 8-14). Meeting bi-monthly on the even-numbered months, this book club gathers to discuss the good, the bad, or "something in beTween" about the selected title. Refreshments and activities based on the book being read.
Dec. 9 at 5:30 p.m.: Ribbon Christmas Tree (ages 18+). Create a high-quality, low-budget Ribbon Christmas Tree.
Dec. 11 at 10 a.m.: Lady Chops (all ages). Elizabeth Vidos, also known as Lady Chops, is bringing her one-woman drumming show to Livingston Parish for “Here Come the Bells, So Many Bells." The percussionist has performed in the Off-Broadway show "STOMP."
Dec. 14 at 5:30 p.m.: Family Movie Night: Polar Express (all ages). Popcorn and snacks provided.
Dec. 16 at 5:30 p.m.: Closet Hanger Christmas Wreath with Lights (ages 18+). Make twinkling Christmas stars and sparkling snowflakes from mini closet hangers.
Dec. 21 at 5:30 p.m.: Teen Movie Night: How the Grinch Stole Christmas (ages 12-18)
Dec. 21 at 5:30 p.m.: Teen Advisory Board (ages 12-18). Teen Advisory Board volunteers suggest programs, volunteer at the branch and help choose books for the young adult sections. Apply at the library.
Watson Branch (225) 686-4180
Dec. 2 at 5:30 p.m.: Teen Advisory Board (ages 12-18). Teen Advisory Board volunteers suggest programs, volunteer at the branch and help choose books for the young adult sections. Apply at the library.
Dec. 3 at 10:30 a.m.: Book Babies (ages 0-2)
Dec. 7 at 6 p.m.: Mandala Snowflake Ornaments (ages 18+). Make two ornaments with the mandala dot technique.
Dec. 9 at 5:30 p.m.: Carols, Crafting, and Cocoa (all ages). A holiday storytime with carols, crafting, and hot cocoa.
Dec. 11 at 5 p.m.: Lady Chops (all ages). Elizabeth Vidos, also known as Lady Chops, is bringing her one-woman drumming show to Livingston Parish for “Here Come the Bells, So Many Bells.” The percussionist has performed in the Off-Broadway show "STOMP."
Dec. 14 at 10 a.m.: Sunny-Side Up Inspirational Book Club (ages 18+). Uplifting fiction and sometimes nonfiction that generates discussion among its diverse members.
Dec. 14 at 6 p.m.: Spine Tinglers Book Club (ages 18+). Fiction with a good mystery and some spine-tingling suspense.
Dec. 16 at 5:30 p.m.: Teen Movie Night: How the Grinch: Stole Christmas (ages 12-18)
Dec. 17 at 10:30 a.m.: Wiggle Worms: Music & Movement (ages 0-5)
Dec. 17 at 1 p.m.: Ribbon Christmas Tree (ages 18+). Create a high-quality, low-budget Ribbon Christmas Tree.
Dec. 21 at 5:30 p.m.: Christmas Squash Book (ages 18+). “Squash Book” Christmas card “explodes” and can contain a gift card or family photos or a personal holiday message.
Jan. 4 at 5:30 p.m.: Closet Hanger Christmas Wreath with Lights (ages 18+). Make twinkling Christmas stars and sparkling snowflakes from mini closet hangers.
Virtual Programming
Dec. 10 at 2 p.m.: Christmas Squash Book (ages 18+). “Squash Book” Christmas card “explodes” and can contain a gift card or family photos or a personal holiday message.
Dec. 23 at 10 a.m.: Spotlight Storytime: Christmas Edition (all ages). A special Christmas-themed storytime, and learn how to make reindeer food in preparation for Santa’s arrival. A mixture of classic tales and new stories.