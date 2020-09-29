Livingston Parish trick or treating
The office of the Livingston Parish president announced that trick or treating has been set for unincorporated areas of the parish from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Oct. 31. No directives were given, but Parish President Layton Ricks encouraged residents to be responsible and to follow guidelines set by the governor.
Chamber golf tournament set
The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce's 25th annual Golf Outing is from noon to 5 p.m., Oct. 26, at Carter Plantation, 23475 Carter Trace, Springfield. The new theme is 2020 the Year of........ (You fill in the blank). The cost for a team of four is $600 and includes over 18 stops and set ups on the course. Food, drink and games. Sponsor options are available. Visit www.livingstonparishchamber.org for details.
Artists evening every Tuesday
Every Tuesday, M’Lou’s Glass and Art, 125 North Range, Denham Springs, is open to artists who would like to paint and interact with other artists. Beginners are welcome. The charge is $15 and the hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. People share knowledge, suggestions and painting techniques with each other. For information, call (409) 392-4281.
Walker Farmers Market opening, seeking vendors
Walker Farmers Market is open 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 9360 Florida Blvd. Visit www.facebook.com/walkerfarmersmarket for information. For information to become a vendor, email walkerfm@yahoo.com.
Document shredding available
The Watson Branch of the Bank of Zachary, 32340 La. 16, will have a free Community Shred Day from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 3. Documents will be shredded professionally and securely on-site.