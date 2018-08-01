WALKER — The Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4 acquired 0.88 acres of property on Satsuma Road from the parish School Board. Plans are being developed to construct a new fire station on the property, south of the North Oaks Hospital.
“We are excited about building a new station to better service the residents of the district,” Chief James Wascom said. “The new three-bay station will lower the road miles separating a fire station from homes and other properties. Reducing the road miles may contribute to an improved fire rating for the department, which may reduce insurance premiums for local residents.”
Construction is planned to begin at the end of 2018, with the fire station first, followed by the needed living quarters.
“The preliminary plans call for one firefighter to be on-duty at all times, with additional support provided by volunteer firefighters,” said Robert Dugas, district board chairman. “In addition, the new fire station will house an engine company and a service company.”
Wascom said volunteers are needed and information on volunteering is at lpfpd4.com/get-involved.
The School Board plans to build an elementary and middle school on the 80 acres of land directly behind the 0.88 acres the fire station will occupy, a news release said.