In order to honor its spring 2020 graduates, Southeastern Louisiana University hosted a virtual celebration May 16 in advance of the still-planned face-to-face commencement later this summer.
“Graduating college is a top 10 moment in most people’s lives,” said Southeastern President John L. Crain. “At Southeastern, we do everything we can to put students first, and we wanted to take the moment to truly acknowledge this incredible time for these new graduates.”
Southeastern put together a virtual celebration with messages from multiple speakers, including Robin Roberts, Southeastern alumna and "Good Morning America" host. The celebration was geared toward sharing the excitement of a normal commencement, which was to be held Saturday, May 16.
“While we still plan to have a face-to-face commencement for this spring’s graduates later this year, we also wanted everyone to take a little time to celebrate on the original day of commencement,” said chief enrollment management officer Kay Maurin.
Students were able to share and participate in the celebration remotely.
“The virtual commencement celebration experience was a complete surprise and an amazing tribute to 2020 grads like myself. From Southeastern’s very own Robin Roberts’ video of encouragement to the fun and spirited social media filters, this is such a unique idea,” said graduate Aubree Weldon, of Baton Rouge. “Thank you to everyone who thought of us and wanted to give us our special moment to end the semester. This semester may not have ended the way we planned, but the commencement page was definitely a fun way to celebrate us as graduates of Southeastern Louisiana University.”
Southeastern celebrated approximately 1,100 graduates, including 380 men and 734 women, who were receiving 16 different degrees and representing 22 states and 19 countries.
Spring graduates will receive their diplomas in the mail.
Livingston Parish
Doctoral degrees
Denham Springs: Summer L. Bunch, Nursing Practice DNP
Master's degrees
Denham Springs: Brittany E. Chedraui, Business Administration; Stephanie P. Stewart, Curriculum and Instruction
Holden: Sarah E. Barber, Counseling
Livingston: Lindsey E. McCaskill, Nursing
Springfield: Cindy D. Brown, Counseling
Walker: Ashlyn E. Dyess, Health and Kinesiology; Caitlyn E. Piper, Nursing
Watson: Lori S. Grace, Nursing
Bachelor's degrees
Albany: Hannah R. Cardaronella, Accounting; Ariel B. Cook, Psychology; Makayla B. Peters, Communication Sciences & Disorders; Schuylar M. Ramsey, Communication
Denham Springs: Brett C. Ahlf, Management; Breanna Arceneaux, Industrial Technology; Parker J. Berthelot, Communication; Abbey N. Bethel, Social Work; Jessica A. Bowen, Communication; Breanne H. Boyette, General Studies; Deanne W. Bryant, General Studies; William C. Campbell, Occupational Health, Safety and Environment; Adinah E. Cobb, Nursing; Brianna J. Denmark, General Studies; William M. Devall, Occupational Health, Safety and Environment; Savannah M. Douglas, English Education; Darian B. Drude, Sociology; Joshua C. Durocher, Information Technology; Alexis P. Edmonston, Nursing; Amber Edwards, Chemistry; Harleigh N. Emrick, Management; Katherine J. Evans, Nursing; Melville J. Faust IV, Finance; Joshua L. Ford, Engineering Technology; Claudio V. Franc, Biological Sciences; Amanda C. Gann, Elementary Education Grades 1-5; Mattie E. Gibson, Criminal Justice; Hayli M. Gillette, Health and Physical Education K-12; Antonia W. Hall, Industrial Technology; Cady L. Harrell, General Studies; Tiffany D. Hathaway, General Studies; Emilee M. Hickman, Family and Consumer Sciences; Amanda M. Holliday, General Studies; Amanda F. Jackson, Management;
Also, Alec D. Jones, Marketing; Clayton E. Jordan, Finance; Gabrielle T. Kling, Biological Sciences; Lewis G. Laurent, Industrial Technology; Tony J. Licciardi, Management; Sarah J. Magliolo, Accounting; Mackenzie C. Martone, Art; Heather R. Matthews, Criminal Justice; Brandon D. Maulding, Computer Science; Tiffany A. Nevels, Elementary Education; Kevin R. Noble, Marketing; Tiffany M. O’Neill, Middle School Education; Amanda M. Patterson, Nursing; Keleigh J. Pickett, Art; Reese A. Pourciau, Management; Gabrielle H. Rancatore, Psychology; Adam S. Reynolds, Occupational Health, Safety and Environment; Austin T. Rogers, Management; Britney S. Schweitzer, Psychology; Kaisey N. Seegmiller, English; Jacob S. Shaffett, Health Systems Management; Dylan A. Stanley, Social Studies Education; Hannah N. Stevens, Management; Justin P. Sumrall, Marketing; Taylor M. Teal, Family and Consumer Sciences; Meagan E. Thames, Management; Saraphia T. Wilson, Management; Amanda L. Wray, English Education
French Settlement: Lacy P. Williams, Nursing
Holden: Alexis M. Aime, Nursing; Raini A. Blackwell, Psychology; Aaron T. Carlton, General Studies; Alyssa M. Chatagnier, Sociology; Katelyn B. Craig, Health Systems Management; Serena H. King, General Studies; Taylor R. Page, Business Administration; Gabrielle R. Reynolds, Kinesiology; Clarissa R. Smith, Biological Sciences; Madisyn A. Wascom, Communication Sciences and Disorders
Livingston: Heather R. Blount, Health Systems Management; Madeline J. Felps, English; Lyla M. Hixson, Marketing; Kristen M. Hodges, Marketing; Cade A. Martin, Industrial Technology; Zachary P. Savoy, Management; Gabriel W. Sicard, Psychology
Maurepas: Courtney N. Adkins, General Studies; Katie L. Balfantz, History; Julia E. Ernest, Communication
Springfield: Caraline D. Abels, Marketing; Robert J. Brown, Industrial Technology; Taylor A. Brown, General Studies; Savannah R. Davidson, History; Justine E. Threeton, Kinesiology
Walker: Cody A. Arceneaux, Nursing; Victoria A. Bankston, Health Systems Management; Rebecca L. Boudreaux, General Studies; Kylie S. Branch, General Studies; Rhonda S. Broussard, Elementary Education; Maia Carmelita A. Dominguez, Art; Emily J. Fink, Health Systems Management; Colby A. Freneaux, Business Administration; Deven N. Gautreau, Nursing; Joseph T. Lockhart, Accounting; Alissa B. Martin, Management; Jaime T. Maurello, Nursing; Ryan M. Miller, Nursing; Ashley K. Parker, Management; Jessica R. Robinson, Management; Shelby A. Romero, Kinesiology; Baylie N. Stears, Kinesiology; Jade S. Turner, Psychology; Breanna J. Turpin, Communication Sciences & Disorders
Associate degrees
Walker: Hunter L. Lenard, Industrial Technology
Tangipahoa Parish
Doctoral Degrees
Ponchatoula: Tashawna N. Feast, Educational Leadership Ed.D.
Master's degrees
Hammond: Rashaan R. Albert, Integrated Science and Technology; Brooke L. Boggs, Health and Kinesiology; Hayley T. Brown, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Brittney L. Brumfield, Health and Kinesiology; Jordan E. Colona, Organizational Communication; Andrew J. Cowan, Counseling; Alexandra N. Daniel, Health and Kinesiology; Lauren N. Daniel, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Erin E. Genovese, Biology (Nonthesis); Autumn R. Hand, Business Administration; Amanda C. Jordan, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Shannon F. Jordan, Educational Leadership; Erin R. Marchesseault, Health and Kinesiology; Andrea V. Mena Hirlemann, Business Administration; Cecilia M. Mercier Casaretto, Business Administration; Todd J. Primo, Applied Sociology; Luke D. Ratcliff, Music; J. Rees, Applied Sociology; Katelynn S. Ryals, Educational Leadership; Gina M. Schulte, Executive MBA; Rebecca B. Seale, Educational Leadership; William J. Siener, Business Administration; Gary R. Sims, Health and Kinesiology; Samantha M. Smith, Counseling; Aaron C. Sumner, Music; Riley J. Trisler, History; Krystal L. Waddell, Business Administration; Kasey D. Winder, Communication Sciences and Disorders
Husser: Gregory M. Davis, Health and Kinesiology
Independence: Cassandra A. Anthony, Educational Leadership; Briana D. Dyson, Counseling
Ponchatoula: Kara H. Bourn, Special Education; Katie A. Burgess, Curriculum and Instruction; Aimee S. Hampton, Educational Leadership; Victoria R. Kinchen, Curriculum and Instruction; Melanie D. Marse, Educational Leadership; Kristin M. Ripley, Educational Leadership
Tickfaw: Cory D. Fulks, Psychology
Bachelor's degrees
Amite: Leah M. Cross, Kinesiology; Blake V. Henry, Industrial Technology; Reggie R. Holloway, Nursing; Terry L. Parker Jr., Information Technology; Bransen J. Schwebel, Management; Christopher P. Shields, Psychology; Michael A. Smith II, Accounting; Baylee M. Smith, Political Science; Aubree E. Weldon, Art; Shyanne O. Wilson, Early/Childhood Education Grades
Hammond: Meghan Adams, Supply Chain Management; Erin M. Ainsworth, Industrial Technology; Jeremy D. Amerson, Supply Chain Management; Bernadette N. Aucoin, English; Samantha Barrera, Elementary Education; Lundon P. Barrilleaux, Early/Childhood Education; Antreon M. Bennett, Athletic Training; Utsav Bhattarai, Computer Science; Taylor A. Bice-Denicola, Psychology; Miranda C. Bickford, Kinesiology; Karley N. Bordelon, General Studies; Kirsten M. Bourgeois, Early/Childhood Education; Raegan C. Bourgeois, Early/Childhood Education; William S. Caldwell, History; Marissa G. Canterbury, History; Haley B. Caruso, Management; Ashley D. Cauble, Psychology; Autumn N. Collins, Biological Sciences;
Also, Dylan J. Compton, Biological Sciences; Gabrielle M. Cox, Communication; Stevon W. Crooks, General Studies; Adrianna T. Dalton, Spanish; Tyler E. Dawsey, Health and Physical Education K-12; Brooke L. Dawson, Nursing; Taylor A. Dawson, Marketing; Jeevan Devkota, Mathematics; Tanab Devkota, Finance; Aagya Dhakal, Accounting; John M. Fontenot, English; Avery C. Foster, General Studies; Jean M. Girdwood, Management; Shelby S. Gonlag, Art; Johnathan R. Griffin, Athletic Training; Jonas Grunditz, Occupational Health, Safety, and Environment; Alyssa Z. Gutierrez, Sociology; Sarah E. Haltom, Nursing; Deijanee U. Handy, General Studies; Sherlitha Y. Hills, Management; Reaghan G. Ivey, Marketing; Byronesha A. Jackson, Elementary Education; Aminat O. Jubril, Kinesiology; Kaytlin L. King, Communication Sciences & Disorders; Jamie L. Kiral, Kinesiology; Birat Lamichhane, Computer Science;
Also, Emily G. Lapara-Hebert, English Education; Lindsay N. Lightfoot, Management; Anish Manandhar, Computer Science; Dillon R. Mancil, Criminal Justice; Nishma Maskey, Computer Science; Alexis L. May, Psychology; Max A. Mazik, Communication; Conor S. McGibboney, Physics; Mason M. Miller, Finance; ZIgian E. Miller, Communication; Avash Mishra, Computer Science; Jonah C. Mollere, General Studies; Chiranjeevee Ojha, Computer Science; Caroline E. Ott, Biological Sciences; Gregory C. Patton, General Studies; Rebecca N. Penn, Biological Sciences; Darian N. Perrin, Marketing; Keri M. Perrone, General Studies; Kyle Peña, Finance; Katie B. Rager, Nursing; Hannah O. Rehm, Nursing; Madeline A. Rey Bartels, Psychology; Sebastian Ribbeck, Occupational Health, Safety and Environment;
Also, Michael T. Robinson, Criminal Justice; Crystal R. Rock, Family and Consumer Sciences; Dominick O. Ros, Supply Chain Management; Cody M. Saltaformaggio, Industrial Technology; Kaitlyn Sandlin, Elementary Education; Jahmar R. Sexton, General Studies; Charley' J. Shaffer, General Studies; Kiran Shrestha, Mathematics; Pawan Shrestha, Biological Sciences; Rebecca Denise F. Shyrer, Management; Justin K. Simanek, General Studies; Tijana Simovic, General Studies; Brooklyn M. Starkey, Accounting; Alexia M. Stein, General Studies; Bikash Subedi, Computer Science; Sujit Subedi, Computer Science; Saugat Thapa, Computer Science;
Also, Niall S. Thomas, Management; Ajay Tiwari, Computer Science; Sijan Tiwari, Computer Science; Star A. Torregano, Management; Ainsley L. Townsend, Business Administration; Kaitlin B. Tuttle, Middle School Special Education; Laine V. Vicaro, Criminal Justice; Gio Von Czar Villania, Criminal Justice; Emily A. Waddell, Sport Management; Bradley E. Walch, Occupational Health, Safety, and Environment; Phillip J. Weaver, Information Technology; Benjamin J. West, Industrial Technology; Taylor B. Westbrook, Occupational Health, Safety and Environment; Adrian A. Williams, General Studies; Christopher M. Williard, Management; Undrea L. Young-Fland, General Studies; Stephanie D. Zito, Biological Sciences
Husser: Lane H. Taillon, Industrial Technology
Independence: Ariane L. Adams, General Studies; Janasia J. Callahan, Psychology; Kellee M. Costa, Nursing; Jessica P. Greer, Family & Consumer Sciences; Berkley R. Martin, Criminal Justice; Michael S. Mason Jr, Industrial Technology; Benjamin McClain, Accounting; Chad D. Moore, Information Technology; Jennifer R. Paille, Elementary Education; Garrett R. Pechon, Accounting; Ben V. Peco, Biological Sciences; Avelina Y. Rodgers, Biological Sciences; Anna M. Watkins, Psychology
Kentwood: Dawson T. Blalock, Management; Ami M. Brumfield, Athletic Training; Mary E. Graves, Marketing; Shelby D. Magee, Social Work; Christy L. Miller, Occupational Health, Safety and Environment; Thomas M. Tolar, General Studies; Natalie K. Wells, Nursing
Loranger: Tori A. Armstrong, Early/Childhood Education; Kassidy L. Braddy, Kinesiology; Zachary D. Kamm, Engineering Technology; Karen M. Laird, Early/Childhood Education; Paige M. Porter, General Studies; Isabella J. Sanchez, Management; Brianna L. Thompson, Psychology; Alberto A. Valenzuela, Biological Sciences
Ponchatoula: Madison L. Amos, Finance; Blair F. Atkins, Family and Consumer Sciences; Corey A. Blow, Accounting; Danielle M. Bower, General Studies; Ashlyn D. Bridges, Social Work; Matthew M. Carter Jr., Information Technology; Julia N. Castaneda, Health Systems Management; Carven A. Corbett, Computer Science; Jennah E. Duncan, Nursing; MaRanda M. Ernest, Nursing; Zackery A. Fortier, Computer Science; Odessa J. Foster-Smith, Family and Consumer Sciences; Thecie Nathalie Fotie, Nursing; Thomas A. Hailey, English; Kaitlyn N. Harrell, Accounting; Savannah L. Hays, Psychology; Coleden M. Heckmann, Kinesiology; Alyssa M. Hickey, General Studies; Kameron N. Jackson, Social Studies Education; Mason E. Jackson, Nursing; Mary A. Jambon, Sport Management; Courtney P. Jones, General Studies; Kayci Kenney, Psychology; Joshua J. Knox, Art; Ashlyn F. Mott, Political Science; Phuc D. Nguyen, Computer Science; Jonathan T. Pepperman, Business Administration; Dawson C. Pinion, Occupational Health, Safety, and Environment; Yushequa A. Quinn, Social Work; Steven A. Samrow, Information Technology; Cheria Scaffidi, Art; Jacob M. Schmaltz, Health Sciences; Andrew N. Sherman, Biological Sciences; AnnMarie M. Smith, Business Administration; Sarah M. Swenson, Social Work; Amanda J. Swymn, Biological Sciences; Lily S. Tanner, Biological Sciences; Shakendra S. Thorn, General Studies; Lindsay C. Toole, General Studies; Ian J. Waller, General Studies; Kyle L. Wimberley, Business Administration
Robert: Ashton M. Brady, Health Education and Promotion; Kylene M. LeBlanc, Family and Consumer Sciences; Dwan P. Veillon, History
Tickfaw: Amy A. Arceneaux, Biological Sciences; Katelynn A. Bartholomew, Communication; Alayna D. Dansby, General Studies; Randi De La Cruz, Social Work; Tristin A. Disedare, Social Studies Education; Dominic A. Giavotella, Middle School Education Grades 4-8; Brooke S. Guillot, Marketing; Michael T. Hogan, Biological Sciences; Shelbie L. Joiner, General Studies; Karlie N. McDonald, Marketing; Andria C. Nasset, General Studies; Heather M. Sarrazin, Psychology; Garrett R. Taylor, Kinesiology; Courtney A. Teska, Early/Childhood Education