WALKER — Volunteers with experience in income tax returns are assisting residents with preparing their taxes, free of charge, from throughout the region at the Livingston Literacy and Technology Center as part of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program launched 51 years ago by the Internal Revenue Service on a nationwide basis.
Carolyn Forbes, site coordinator of the VITA program at the center, said the tax preparation experts began the service several weeks ago and will continue to meet with clients until April 15.
“So far, the VITA program has been a big success and we are fully booked for every tax session that we have conducted so far,” Forbes said.
The VITA program has been conducted in Livingston Parish for the past 11 years.
Tax assistance is being offered at the Literacy and Technology Center every Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Four clients are booked per hour, and Forbes said every session has been booked thus far. The center has at least four volunteer tax workers available for each session.
“Our volunteers are performing a great service and those we serve are genuinely pleased that they can come here and have their taxes prepared free of charge. Most of our volunteers are retired from careers that involved preparing taxes. We also have some volunteers who are employed but their employees allow them to come here to help others with their taxes,” Forbes said. “This year, we even had a former client return as a volunteer tax preparer,” she said.
She said volunteers are certified by the Internal Revenue Service and have completed a course in tax preparation offered by the IRS.
The VITA program offered at the Literacy and Technology Center is coordinated by the Capital Area United Way, Forbes said. The agency provides supplies and Southeastern Louisiana University provides the computers used by the VITA program.
Forbes said the VITA program was designed for the elderly and lower-to-middle income taxpayers but added that no one is turned away from the center if they ask for help in preparing their taxes.
Forbes explained the steps that those who wish to apply for assistance with tax preparation should take.
First, she said, the applicant should dial 211. “The applicant will hear a recording and should then press “3,” pause, then press “3,” again. After that, a respondent will come on the line and will talk with the applicant.
At that time, the applicant will be assigned to a VITA center with an appointment time. There are numerous centers in the Capital Area United Way and the caller will be assigned to center nearest their home. You can also ask for a specific center if you wish,” she explained.
Walk-ins are also welcomed, Forbes added.
Those who come to the center for help should bring all of their relevant tax documents, a valid identification card, a Social Security card and the same documentation for dependents. She said the process of preparing taxes usually does not take very long.
“Our volunteers do this because they enjoy helping others and they have some experience and knowledge that they are eager to share,” she said.
Among those receiving assistance at a recent session were Jim and Gaylen Montgomery, of Walker. The pair said of the assistance they were rendered, “This was excellent. This is the first time that we came here to get help and it saved us time and money. The tax preparer knew what she was doing and was a great help. This is really a good program."
Donna Racca, who helped the Montgomerys prepare their taxes, said she has been volunteering to help for the past seven years. Racca, a retired accountant, said she enjoys meeting people and giving back to the community. She said the VITA program allows her to serve others while doing something that she enjoys.