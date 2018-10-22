A 23-year-old man was arrested Monday after he called authorities to report he had choked his father to death, said Livingston Sheriff's spokeswoman Lori Steele.
Joshua Faust was arrested on second-degree murder in the death of his father, Larry Faust, 50.
"In a strange unfolding of events, the suspect in this case called 911 to alert deputies to the fact that he had choked and killed his father," said Livingston Sheriff Jason Ard.
Authorities responded about noon Monday to the 31000 block of Pine Hill Drive, where they found the older Faust unresponsive. He was soon pronounced dead, Steele said.
The younger Faust was taken into custody without any issues.
Steele said no clear motive has been determined as of Monday night, but detectives continue to work the case.