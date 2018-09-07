Work can finally begin on demolishing and rebuilding Southside Elementary School in Denham Springs, the last flood-damaged school in Livingston Parish to get approval from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
During the August 2016 flood, Southside Elementary and two others in the parish sustained enough damage to qualify for full reconstruction.
"We have come to an agreement with FEMA regarding our three shuttered schools in Denham Springs. Hallelujah," Livingston Parish Public Schools Superintendent Rick Wentzel announced at the school board meeting Thursday night.
Students at Southside Elementary School, Denham Springs Elementary School and Southside Junior High School have been taking classes in temporary buildings while school officials negotiated with FEMA.
"We hope we’ll be in these schools within the next 3 years,” Wentzel said. "The end is in sight. The end is in sight."
He thanks the parents and students for their patience, as well as the school board members and Assistant Superintendent Joe Murphy for their hard work on the project.