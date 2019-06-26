SASEBO, Japan — Seaman Hunter Oakes, a native of Denham Springs, knew he wanted to serve ever since he was young. He chose to pursue his military goals in the U.S. Navy.
A year and a half later and a world away, Oakes serves aboard an amphibious ship at Fleet Activities Sasebo, patrolling one of the world’s busiest maritime regions as part of the U.S. 7th Fleet, a news release said.
“It’s a working ship,” Oakes said. “There’s a lot of crane work, a lot of hard work; you've got to be ready for long hours and staying late.”
Oakes, a 2017 graduate of Walker High School, serves aboard the forward-deployed Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Ashland in Sasebo, Japan.
“I handle preservation and cleanliness of the flight deck, the well deck and surrounding areas, and take part in well deck and flight deck operations,” Oakes said.
Oakes said he has learned important lessons in the Navy.
“You get better at what makes you you in the Navy. I feel like you just become more of the person you always were,” Oakes said. He was already four or five months through the training to become a SEAL, when “I tore my labrum (part of the shoulder) in half. It was a pretty low point in my life. It was heartbreaking, and I was disappointed, but I had good people around me.”
U.S. 7th Fleet spans more than 124 million square kilometers, stretching from the International Date Line to the India/Pakistan border; and from the Kuril Islands in the North to the Antarctic in the South.
“Living in Japan is definitely different, especially if you've never been abroad,” Oakes said. “Other than that, you just work, but when you hit a foreign port, it's a lot of fun.”
With more than 50% of the world's shipping tonnage and a third of the world's crude oil passing through the region, the United States has historic and enduring interests in this part of the world. The Navy's presence in Sasebo is part of that long-standing commitment.
USS Ashland is 610 feet long. The ship can travel at speed in excess of 20 nautical miles per hour. It is one of eight Whidbey Island-class dock landing ships in service. The ship’s primary purpose is to launch equipment and personnel for amphibious missions.
Approximately 22 officers and 390 enlisted men and women make up the ship's company. Their jobs are highly specialized and keep each part of the ship running smoothly. The jobs range from washing dishes and preparing meals to maintaining engines and handling weaponry.
There are many ways for sailors to earn distinction in their command, community and career. Oakes said he is simply proud to contribute to handling the ship’s workload.
“When you do a job yourself, it feels a lot better than having someone else do it for you,” he said. “Keeping things running for as long as we do is pretty cool.”
“You learn more about yourself. I don't want to say you become more intelligent, but your horizons are broadened, and you start looking at life a little differently,” he said.