The University of Louisiana at Monroe announced its Spring 2018 graduates.
Graduates from the area include:
Livingston Parish
Denham Springs: Kelly Danielle Linderman, Doctor of Pharmacy in Professional Pharmacy
Walker: Kelly Renee St. Romain, Bachelor of Science in Radiologic Technology
Tangipahoa Parish
Kentwood: Shelbi Lyn Ballard, Master of Science in Speech-Language Pathology; Kristen Nicole Kundler, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Hailey Brooke Milton, Bachelor of Business Administration in Risk Management & Insurance, Cum Laude
Amite: Braden Graham Glasgow, Bachelor of Science in Construction Management
Hammond: Collin James Landry, Bachelor of Science in Atmospheric Sciences, Cum Laude
Ponchatoula: Cassidy Blaine Schexnaydre, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Lauren Nicole Steadman, Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene