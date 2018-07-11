The University of Louisiana at Monroe announced its Spring 2018 graduates.

Graduates from the area include:

Livingston Parish

Denham Springs: Kelly Danielle Linderman, Doctor of Pharmacy in Professional Pharmacy

Walker: Kelly Renee St. Romain, Bachelor of Science in Radiologic Technology

Tangipahoa Parish

Kentwood: Shelbi Lyn Ballard, Master of Science in Speech-Language Pathology; Kristen Nicole Kundler, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Hailey Brooke Milton, Bachelor of Business Administration in Risk Management & Insurance, Cum Laude

Amite: Braden Graham Glasgow, Bachelor of Science in Construction Management

Hammond: Collin James Landry, Bachelor of Science in Atmospheric Sciences, Cum Laude

Ponchatoula: Cassidy Blaine Schexnaydre, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Lauren Nicole Steadman, Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene

