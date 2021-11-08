If someone had reported a confrontation at a school carpool line to authorities, Jason Ard believes Lydia Johnston might still be alive — and her four children would still have a mother.

Johnston's 2018 death in a brutal murder-suicide shocked Livingston Parish. It was one reason Ard, the sheriff, created a domestic violence division later that year.

Johnston, a 31-year-old waitress at Chili’s, had filed for a restraining order just three weeks prior to her death. She said in court documents that her longtime boyfriend and father of her four children had choked and raped her.

The fight at the carpool line happened shortly before Ricardo Diaz, 43, shot Johnston to death and led officers on a chase to Baton Rouge, where he jumped off the Mississippi River bridge to his death.

+3 Woman killed in Walker shooting reported assault by man weeks earlier; he jumped to death from bridge WALKER — The woman who was fatally shot here Monday night had a restraining order against the man who allegedly killed her, and deputies had b…

"I feel like maybe there was a strong chance if she would have had a domestic violence detective that she already had met and trusted, and was walking her through this case, we may have gotten a phone call," Ard said.

So the sheriff created a four-person team of detectives who focus primarily on domestic violence cases, from the police report to the courtroom.

"It's our job to make sure we educate and pay attention to these victims," Ard said. "Every tool we have, we give to them."

Lethal situations

Throughout the greater Baton Rouge area, law enforcement agencies are putting more resources into stopping domestic violence. That's because such violence is surging throughout the region, reaching an all-time high in recent weeks.

In East Baton Rouge Parish, more than two dozen domestic killings have been recorded so far this year, surpassing 2020's record high. Neighboring Tangipahoa Parish saw a murder-suicide last month, along with one in West Feliciana Parish weeks prior.

Advocates and law enforcement say survivors experienced heightened abuse amid the isolation and anxiety of the ongoing pandemic. And they say that was only exacerbated in the recovery from Hurricane Ida's devastation.

"2020 was terrible. 2021 has just continued to be terrible," said Mariah Wineski, executive director of the Louisiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence. "You’ve got the ongoing issues related to COVID, and how that has impacted domestic violence survivors."

Livingston Parish has seen relatively few domestic homicides — only 7 total since 2019, including one so far this year.

Scott Perrilloux, 21st Judicial District Attorney, said law enforcement officers now tend to act more quickly to detain a suspect in domestic situations than they have in the past.

"On most calls of domestic violence, somebody’s coming back with them," he said. "It could be what’s driving low homicides — helps keeps the fatalities out of it, the lethal situations."

While homicides are down, reports of domestic violence have slowly ticked up since 2019 in the parish, with the numbers projected to rise by the end of 2021 for the third consecutive year in a row.

Those statistics, Ard noted, are difficult to parse.

“In those three years, it’s not been fun," he said. "With the pandemic, with stuff we’ve been dealing with. It’s kind of hard to judge numbers."

But Sgt. Sloane Erdey, part of the domestic violence division, sees the uptick as a step in the right direction.

"A lot of times persons don’t want to come forward and report," she said. "I think with our division being active, it’s easier for them to come forward. So our numbers are on the rise because they’re actually reporting this to us now."

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Follow up

Domestic violence detectives usually enter a case only after uniform patrol makes first contact, Erdey said. If a situation is severe, they'll arrive to assist with the investigation.

"It’s one of the most difficult issues we deal with," Perriloux said. "It has a unique dynamic that does not have any easy resolutions or answers most of the time."

It's the job of these specialized detectives to evaluate oftentimes delicate scenarios, making contact with the caller reporting abuse and doing their best to speak to any children, neighbors and family members. The goal is to "get a better idea of what’s occurring in this household," Erdey explained.

+5 BRPD officer, facing belligerent stabbing suspect, explains split-second decision: 'I took a risk' When Baton Rouge police officer Antonio Williams was dispatched to a domestic violence call last month, he arrived on scene first, knocked on …

Sometimes things are not what they seem, especially when it comes to injuries.

For example, a broken nose might not be immediately obvious at first glance. But over the next few days, bruises develop around the eyes, so detectives who follow up can notice the damage and record the progression of injuries, Erdey said.

Before further investigation, however, the detectives determine if the suspected abuser needs to be separated from the victim, or even arrested.

“They’re not going to leave until they know there is some type of safety in place” for the victim, Ard said.

Detectives work with local organizations, such as Southeast Advocates for Family Empowerment (SAFE). Sometimes they even make the first pivotal call for survivors to seek help if they are unable to do so themselves.

When SAFE advocates sit with survivors during protective order hearings at the courthouse, the detectives will also sometimes join them for emotional support. They testify at bond hearings, usually a critical moment for victims.

Throughout the process, the detectives stay in touch with the survivor.

"A lot of times these survivors and victims' families have our personal cell phone numbers," Erdey said. "We stay in constant contact with them. They know they can call us with anything they need."

The right person

For someone languishing in an abusive situation, asking for help can be the most difficult decision for them to make.

Even after taking that first step, the various hurdles to feeling safe and secure are daunting. It can be stressful to navigate the legalese to file for a protective order. And prolonged criminal cases can be nerve-wracking.

Accused of killing his daycare owner ex-girlfriend, Livingston man convicted of second degree murder A Livingston Parish man has been convicted of second degree murder in the killing of his ex-girlfriend, who ran a daycare.

In choosing detectives for the domestic violence division, Ard considered how isolated survivors must feel. He looked for "the right person" willing to build trusting relationships with those experiencing abuse, hoping that by developing confidence with survivors, detectives could make more of an impact in these cases.

If his budget allowed, Ard would expand the division to eight people, but even then, "you never have enough," he said.

In the meantime, he urged people facing abuse to reach out to the office.

"We can’t help you if we don’t know you need help," he said.

Those experiencing domestic abuse can contact the statewide Louisiana Domestic Violence Hotline at (888) 411-1333 or The National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233. Those in Livingston Parish who need assistance can contact the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at 686-2241 x1.