HAMMOND — Three students received the Southeastern Louisiana University College of Nursing and Health Sciences’ highest honor, the Dean’s Award, at the college’s annual honors convocation held on campus recently.
The Dean’s Award in the Department of Health and Human Sciences was presented to Abbey Bethel, of Denham Springs. The Dean’s Award in the Department of Kinesiology and Health Studies went to Madelyn Jarman, of Abita Springs, while the School of Nursing Dean’s Award went to Haley Evans, of Baton Rouge.
The Significant Partnership Award was presented by each department in recognition of contributions to the educational programs in the college. Rachel Artigues and Laura Lucky, of North Oaks Performance Improvement Unit in Hammond, accepted the award from the Department of Health and Human Sciences for providing internship opportunities for students enrolled in Southeastern’s new Health Systems Management degree program.
Alyssa Lyon, of North Oaks Health System, was honored by the Department of Kinesiology and Health Studies for serving as the medical director for the athletic training program and orchestrating clinical education opportunities within North Oaks Health System.
The School of Nursing honored Hunter Hardin, of the Clinical Division of Louisiana Sleep Foundation. He is a preceptor for nurse practitioner graduate students and serves as a mentor. Hardin has been teaching advanced ear, nose and throat assessment exams for almost 20 years.
Students honored at the ceremony include:
ASCENSION PARISH
Jadyn Mumphrey, Prairieville, Maddox Award for Outstanding Junior in Family and Consumer Sciences; Jordan Rook, Prairieville, Opal Carl Award; and Kaleigh Vargas, Gonzales, Outstanding Graduate in Athletic Training.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH
Courtney Jeffers, Pride, Emma LaDew Memorial Fund in Communication Sciences and Disorders; Savannah Smith, Baton Rouge, Pyburn Award for Outstanding Senior in Family and Consumer Sciences.
LIVINGSTON PARISH
Sarah Bordelon, Denham Springs, SON Leadership Service Award; Hayli Gillette, Denham Springs, Outstanding Graduate in Health and Physical Education; Carl Guidry, Denham Springs, Outstanding Graduate in Exercise Science; and Whitney Lobell, Livingston, Outstanding Graduate in Fitness and Human Performance.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH
Elizabeth Armstrong, Loranger, Outstanding Graduate Award in Counseling; Eryn Brannagan, Hammond, Outstanding Graduate in Health Education and Promotion; Ebony Glascock, Hammond, Graduate Scholar Award in Health Studies; Paige Johnson, Hammond, Evelyn Davis Award; and Shantellia McGhee, Hammond, Title IV E Child Welfare Recipient.