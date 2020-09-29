North Oaks Diagnostic Center is offering $50 for screening 3D mammograms with artificial intelligence-aided detection during National Breast Cancer Awareness Month throughout October.
North Oaks Imaging Associates Interventional Radiologist Laura Leonards, M.D., said the goal is to encourage more women, age 40 and older, to have an annual mammogram because it can find hidden cancer sooner when it’s much smaller and more easily treatable.
To schedule a screening appointment with a provider’s order, call North Oaks Scheduling between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. weekdays at (985) 202-5469.
Bone density scans that can detect osteoporosis are available for $50. Patients also have the option of scheduling a screening mammogram and bone density scan together for $70 at a savings of $30.
North Oaks offers flu shots without appointments
No appointments are necessary to receive flu shots at North Oaks Walk-In Clinics in Hammond and Walker and North Oaks Primary Care & After Hours Clinic in Ponchatoula. Flu shots are offered for adults and children, age 6 months and older, including a specific vaccine for those 65 and older.
Select North Oaks primary and specialty clinics in Hammond, Livingston and Independence also are providing both types of flu shots. To locate the nearest clinic, call North Oaks Physician Group at (985) 230-APPT [2778] or toll-free at (844) APPT-NOW [277-8669] or visit www.northoaks.org/flu.
North Oaks is offering the preservative-free, quadrivalent vaccine. It offers protection against the four strains of the flu virus projected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to be most prevalent for the 2020-21 season: an influenza A (H1N1) virus, an influenza A (H3N2) virus and two influenza B viruses.
Most health insurance plans are accepted, and many may cover the vaccine as a preventive service at no cost and covered family members. To verify acceptance of the plan and preventive service coverage, contact the insurance provider. Self-pay options are available by request.