MANDEVILLE — Keep Louisiana Beautiful will begin accepting letters of intent for its 2021-22 Healthy Community grant on Jan. 1.
Keep Louisiana Beautiful will accept letters of intent via email at programs@keeplouisianabeautiful.org or by mail to 902 Coffee St., Mandeville, LA 70448 no later than March 5.
The organization seeks to fund projects and programs that have a measurable, sustainable impact on one or more of the identified focus areas. Focus areas include litter prevention, waste reduction, recycling, reusing, litter enforcement, and environmental education related to Keep Louisiana Beautiful’s mission. Reimbursement grants from $2,500 to $8,000 are open to statewide nonprofit organizations, governmental agencies, schools and universities, and Keep American Beautiful affiliates.
Keep Louisiana Beautiful awarded over $123,000 in grant funding in 2020. Since 2004, Keep Louisiana Beautiful has awarded over $3 million to local communities to address litter abatement, waste reduction, recycling and environmental education.
The Healthy Communities Grant is a two-stage application comprised of an initial Letter of Intent submitted by mail or email, and a second formal grant application through an online portal for those invited to move forward in the process. After an initial review and selection process, invited applicants will submit a formal grant application via an online portal by April 15. The funding cycle for the Healthy Communities Grant will run from Aug. 1, 2021, to May 1, 2022.