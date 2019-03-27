THURSDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Chicken biscuit or cereal choice, banana, fruit juice, milk
Lunch: Grilled chicken fajitas, pintos-and-cheese, salsa, taco relish cup, sliced peaches, milk
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Waffle slider with syrup, fruit juice, pineapple tidbits
Lunch: Louisiana style red beans and rice, mustard greens, marinated cucumbers, baked apples, baked cornbread
FRIDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Homemade cinnamon swirl or fruit and yogurt parfait, mixed fruit, fruit juice, milk
Lunch: Shrimp poppers, macaroni and cheese, green beans, spinach salad, yeast roll, pineapple tidbits, milk
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Fruit pastry tarts, fruit juice, chilled fruit cocktail
Lunch: Sloppy Joe on bun, tots, baby carrots with ranch dressing, chilled fruit cocktail
MONDAY
Livingston Parish
April menus not available.
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Scrambled eggs, biscuits/jelly, fruit juice, pineapple chunks
Lunch: Chicken fajita soup, homemade grilled cheese, steamed broccoli, whole-wheat crackers, pineapple
TUESDAY
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Grits and toast with jelly, sausage, fruit juice, fresh apple slices
Lunch: Nachos, taco meat, nacho cheese sauce, salsa, salad dressing, fun dip apples
WEDNESDAY
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Maple pancake on stick with syrup, fruit juice, chilled peaches
Lunch: Baked chicken, mashed potatoes/gravy, baked beans, glazed carrots, chilled peaches, baked roll
APRIL 4
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Sausage croissant, fruit juice, orange wedges
Lunch: Personal pan pizza, pizza dipping sauce, buttered corn, orange wedges