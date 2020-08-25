Livingston Parish Library announces updated hours
The Livingston Parish Library announced updated hours at all five branch locations. The new hours were to start Aug. 24.
Albany-Springfield Branch, Main Branch in Livingston, South Branch and Watson Branch will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. These branches will be closed on Sundays.
The Denham Springs-Walker Branch will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
“When we originally set the operating hours for Phase 2, the schedule was only meant to be temporary,” said Library Director Giovanni Tairov. “With kids now back in school and many patrons returning to work, we want to ensure that all students and families have continued access to the library.”
The library's curbside pickup service will also operate under the new hours of operation.
To learn about the new Phase 2 hours and services offered at the library, visit the LPL’s COVID-19 Update Center at www.mylpl.info/coronavirus.
Secretary of state to speak to GOP women's group
Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin will be the guest speaker for the Livingston Parish Republican Women’s monthly meeting.
The group will meet at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 2 at Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill, 123 Aspen Square, Denham Springs. All are invited.
The club is also celebrating the 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote. The 19th amendment, which says “the right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex,” was ratified August 26, 1920. Suffragists began their organized fight for women’s right to vote in 1848. For 72 years, they marched, picketed and lobbied for the right to the ballot. 100 years later, more than 68 million women vote in elections.
Concealed carry class set
A concealed carry class will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Sept. 26, at the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office/Training Center, 29225 Woodside Drive, Walker. The fee is $125. Visit eventbrite.com to enroll.
2020 census form
Door-to-door census employees are already out in communities in the area. If you would prefer to not answer a person at your door, respond on the internet or by phone soon.
On the internet, visit https://my2020census.gov/. By phone, English and Spanish operation hours are from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. every day. The English phone line for the 50 states and Washington, D.C., is (844) 330-2020. The Spanish line for the same area is (844) 468-2020. Visit the web or a library to find the phone numbers for the numerous other languages the census is available.
A news release from the city of Baker says every person not counted in the census costs their state approximately $1,800 per year in lost federal funding, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates.
Livingston Parish's self-response rate of 58.1% is just slightly above Louisiana’s rate of 57.9% as of Aug. 20.
It's a dog's life in art
It’s time to put man’s best friend in the spotlight. October is national Adopt a Shelter Dog Month and time to celebrating furry friends through art. Visit the Arts Council of Livingston Parish's September and October display of dog art. A portion of art sales on exhibit will benefit the Denham Springs Animal Shelter. Donations for the shelter are welcomed. Call (225) 664-1168 to make an appointment to view the exhibit or visit artslivingston.org for information. To find out more on Adopt a Shelter Dog Month search #adoptashelterdogmonth.
Let us know what's going on
We’d love to see photos and hear about what's going on in Livingston and Tangipahoa. Share your stories and photos at livingston@theadvocate.com.