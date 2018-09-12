Teens gathered at the Albany-Springfield Branch of the Livingston Parish Library on Aug. 23 to celebrate the works of novelist Jane Austen.
The celebration was part of a new program called Teen Reads. The program allows teens to gather and celebrate their favorite literary hits, according to a news release. The club meets on the fourth Thursday of every month with a new theme. The first theme was titled “Tea with Jane Austen” and featured guest speaker and former Southeastern Louisiana University English professor Mary Mocsary as the resident Jane Austen expert.
The “Star Wars Cantina” Teen Reads program will feature galactic pour painting and trivia. The event begins at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27, at the Albany-Springfield Branch, 26941 La. 43, Hammond. To register, visit www.mylpl.info.