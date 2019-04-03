THURSDAY

Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.

Adventure Club: 4 p.m., Amite Branch and Kentwood Branch libraries.

Teen Club: 5 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.

Pageturners: 5:30 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.

FRIDAY

Loopy Loopers: 9 a.m., Amite Branch Library.

Computer Class — Microsoft Word Editing Tools: 10 a.m., Amite Branch Library. Students in this class will learn how to use Word's built-in editing features like cut and paste, spell check, grammar suggestions and adding comments to documents.

Strawberry Patch: 10:30 a.m., Hammond Branch Library.

Family Movie Night: 4 p.m., Amite Branch Library.

Game On: 5 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.

SATURDAY

VITA Tax Help: 8:30 a.m., Ponchatoula Branch and Amite Branch libraries.

Teen Tech Time: Noon, Ponchatoula Branch Library.

Wii Saturday: 1 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.

MONDAY

Loopy Loopers: 9 a.m., Amite Branch Library.

Knitting Club: 2 p.m., Kentwood Branch Library.

Game Day: 4 p.m., Amite Branch Library.

Roaring Roos' Teen Club: 4 p.m., Kentwood Branch Library.

Knitting 101: 5 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.

TUESDAY

Story Time: 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., Hammond Branch and Amite Branch libraries.

Stitch Niche: 1 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.

Teen Zone: 3 p.m., Amite Branch Library.

Cut Ups: 4 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.

Story and Discovery Time: 4 p.m., Independence Branch Library.

Family Bingo: 4 p.m., Kentwood Branch Library.

Fandom Club: 4:30 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.

Computer Class — PowerPoint: 5 p.m., Amite Branch Library. Students in this class learn how to use PowerPoint's basic features to add and delete slides, change slide layouts, format text, select themes and add graphics to a presentation.

WEDNESDAY

Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Kentwood Branch and Loranger Branch libraries.

Story and Discovery Time: 4 p.m., Independence Branch Library.

Adventure Club: 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., Independence Branch, Loranger Branch and Hammond Branch libraries.

APRIL 11

Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.

Adventure Club: 4 p.m., Amite Branch and Kentwood Branch libraries.

Teen Club: 5 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.

Pageturners: 5:30 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.

