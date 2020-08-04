The Livingston Future 5 were announced July 28 at the Livingston Young Professionals annual meeting, a news release said.
Marissa Hofstetter was selected as the LYP member of the year for her contributions to the program’s activities over the past year. Also on the agenda was Kacie Stewart, co-owner of Stewart Family Medicine & After Hours.
During the event, leadership of Livingston Young Professionals transitioned from outgoing chair, Ross Kinchen, to the 2020-2021 chair, Kelsie Moak. Kinchen presented Moak with a pair of bedazzled sneakers, something that has now become a tradition, symbolizing the “big shoes” she will fill in the role.
Winners of the Livingston Future 5 include Lindsay Barleycorn, of Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center; Chad Foster, of Gator Millworks Inc.; Ross Kinchen, of The Kinchen Group; Brooke Labarre, of Covington & Associates Real Estate; and Jonathan Taylor, of the Livingston Parish Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“Livingston Future 5 winners are judged on a rounded background in areas of professional accomplishments and advancement, community involvement and volunteerism that makes our communities better,” said April Wehrs, chamber CEO. “Their understanding and involvement in all areas of their personal, professional and community lives is what makes our communities better and advances our parish to the next level to not only keep up with other areas, but to excel beyond. We don’t just want to follow the standard of excellence here, we want to set it. Recognizing those who can help achieve that are substantial programs of the Chamber.”
Meet the winners
Brooke Labarre, Realtor, Denham Springs: Labarre is a Realtor with Covington and Associates Real Estate. Since becoming licensed, she has doubled her real estate sales. She volunteers with various local groups, such as Mighty Moms, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, Litter Free LP’s 10 on the 10th and Pound the Payment for the Denham Springs Pilot Club. Labarre is a graduate of Leadership Livingston and Baton Rouge Association of Realtors leadership program, and she is a member of several professional organizations, including real estate and Livingston Young Professionals. She has aspirations for public office.
Jonathan Taylor, Livingston Parish Tourism, Livingston: Taylor has advanced his professional growth through industry awards, certifications and classes pertaining to tourism. He serves on several local and state boards and is a member of several associations including the chamber and Livingston Young Professionals. He is a graduate of Leadership Livingston. His passion for sports has him involved in Livingston Parks and Recreation.
Lindsay Barleycorn, Our Lady of the Lake, diabetes nutrition, Denham Springs: Barleycorn is engaged in the Get Healthy Initiative and the Women’s Community Rehab Center as consultant and dietitian. She passed her Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist exam in July 2019. She has advocated for medical nutrition therapy for Medicare recipients in Washington, D.C. She volunteers through her church and is an election commissioner for Livingston Parish elections.
Ross Kinchen, Albany, The Kinchen Group: Kinchen received his professional surveying license in the spring of 2019, doubling his firm’s workload quarterly. He also founded another firm that has grown to six employees in the past year. He serves as chair of the Town of Albany Planning and Zoning Council. He served as the 2020 chair of the Livingston Young Professionals program and holds an appointed seat on the Chamber’s Board of Directors. He rallies his community to participate in the Litter Free LP Initiative and leads a group. He also volunteers for causes helping the elderly and children.
Chad Foster, CEO of Gator Millworks: Foster took over the lead at Gator Millworks at age 24. The company's new location is a 76,000 square-foot facility in Livingston Parish and it works on collaborations with the local school system tp prepare students entering the workforce through a local trade. Foster serves on the chamber's Back 2 Work Task Force and other professional teams.