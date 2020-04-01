The novel coronavirus presents unique challenges for more than 5 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers, a news release said.
Most notably, public health strategies aimed at limiting contact with others is nearly impossible for people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias, who rely on family caregivers and others to live their daily lives.
The Alzheimer's Association helps families take the necessary measures to prepare for and cope with such extraordinary circumstances. For information, visit alz.org or call the 24/7 Helpline at (800) 272-3900. The Alzheimer’s Association’s Helpline is staffed by master-level clinicians. The line provides support to caregivers by providing advice, guidance or being a listening ear.
Tips
Help people living with Alzheimer’s practice safe hygiene. People with Alzheimer’s and other dementia may forget to wash their hands or follow other precautions to ensure safe hygiene. Caregivers are encouraged to be extra vigilant in helping people practice safe hygiene.
- Consider placing signs in the bathroom and elsewhere to remind people with dementia to wash their hands with soap for 20 seconds.
- Demonstrate thorough hand-washing.
- Alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol can be a quick alternative to hand-washing if the person with dementia cannot get to a sink or wash his/her hands easily.
Be cautious with outside caregivers and guests. The majority of people living with dementias are over age 65, putting them at the highest risk for complications from COVID-19. It’s critical that family caregivers carefully monitor who is coming into the home and to ensure all who enter are healthy. Be proactive in asking outside caregivers and guests about their health status and make sure they are not experiencing any early or recent symptoms of illness.
Monitor sudden or sustained changes in behavior. People living with dementias may not be able to communicate if they are feeling bad and showing early symptoms of illness. It is important that caregivers monitor family members closely and respond quickly to any signs of distress, discomfort or increased confusion. These signs do not necessarily indicate a serious condition like COVID-19, but it’s important that caregivers be diligent in investigating what is causing any sudden or sustained change in behavior. Even when people living with Alzheimer’s cannot communicate verbally, their actions may be sending a message.
Pay attention to flu or pneumonia-like symptoms. Report them to a medical professional immediately.
Anticipate and prepare care and support options may change. As public health containment strategies for COVID-19 escalate during the next several weeks, it is important for families to anticipate that less help and support may be available. For example, many adult day care programs are shutting down temporarily during the crisis and home health services may also become less available. It is also important to discuss alternative plans for care management if the primary caregiver should become sick. It’s important for families to anticipate these changes and make plans for filling gaps in caregiving. This may require asking family members and friends to help with additional caregiving responsibilities or seeking previously untapped resources for additional help.