BATON ROUGE — On Nov. 2, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions.
Appointees from the area include Tameka T. White, of Hammond, and Carolyn R. Stapleton, of Zachary, who have been reappointed to the Crime Victims Reparations Board.
White is a victim’s assistance coordinator with the Tri-Parish Victims Assistance Program at the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office. White will represent the 1st Congressional District.
Stapleton is a victim’s advocate for the District Attorney 16th Judicial District. Stapleton will represent the 6th Congressional District.
The Crime Victims Reparations Board assists victims of violence and their families with the emotional, physical and financial aftermath of crime. The Louisiana Crime Victims Reparations Fund helps innocent victims and their families when they have no other means of paying for the financial cost of crime. The fund is administered by the Crime Victims Reparations Board under the jurisdiction of the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement.