Holy Ghost Catholic School 4-Hers show mad pumpkin skills Advocate staff report Nov 14, 2018 - 2:30 pm The 4-H club at Holy Ghost Catholic School held pumpkin-decorating and pumpkin-carving contests at its October meeting. The winners are, from left, Kayla Merwin, Kady Cormier, Ava Merwin, Reece Pecoraro, Tate Soileau and Porter Foster.