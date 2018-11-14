Holy_Ghost_pumpkins

The 4-H club at Holy Ghost Catholic School held pumpkin-decorating and pumpkin-carving contests at its October meeting. The winners are, from left, Kayla Merwin, Kady Cormier, Ava Merwin, Reece Pecoraro, Tate Soileau and Porter Foster.

 PROVIDED PHOTO

The 4-H club at Holy Ghost Catholic School held pumpkin-decorating and pumpkin-carving contests at its October meeting.

Tags

View comments