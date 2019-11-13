Woodland Park Magnet School hold game night for students and family Staff report Advocate Staff Author email Nov 13, 2019 - 2:30 pm 1 min to read Facebook Twitter SMS Email 1 of 3 Aishah Buchanan and her father guess how many coins are in a bottle during Family Game Night at Woodland Park Magnet School. Provided photo Johnny Mendoza, left, and Darielle Harris play a card game during Family Game Night at Woodland Park Magnet School. Provided photo Eunice Bonomo and Reginald Thomas play a dice game at Woodland Park Magnet School during Family Game Night. Provided photo Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Woodland Park Magnet School recently hosted a Family Game Night. Parents and students visited classrooms to play a friend game with their teachers. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Advocate Staff Author email Follow Advocate Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email