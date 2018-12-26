BATON ROUGE — LSU recognized 1,950 graduates at the university’s 297th commencement exercises Dec. 14.
The number of degrees awarded is a record for LSU’s fall graduation. In addition, the university awarded the most degrees to Asian and Hispanic students ever during a fall semester and awarded the second most degrees to African-American students during any fall commencement, a news release said.
There is no main ceremony for December commencement, so each college held separate ceremonies to recognize their students.
There were 158 honor graduates recognized during the ceremonies for having high GPAs and received magna cum laude, summa cum laude and cum laude honors. Also included among the honor graduates were 48 University Medal recipients who graduated with the highest-grade point averages in the class.
The LSU Roger Hadfield Ogden Honors College graduated seven students who earned College Honors, including two local men — Jimmy Saravia, a Baton Rouge native, graduating in biological sciences; and Michael Stein, also a native of Baton Rouge, graduating in history.
Two LSU graduates were recognized during LSU’s fall commissioning ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 13, in the Hill Memorial Library. Lukas K. Dretzka, of Baton Rouge, was commissioned from the Army ROTC program, and Nikolaus James Bihlmeyer, also of Baton Rouge, was commissioned from the LSU Air Force ROTC program. One graduate from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette who took part in LSU’s Army ROTC program was commissioned.
Area graduates include:
COLLEGE OF AGRICULTURE
Allison Claire Dufour and Julia Amber Marler, Zachary
E.J. OURSO COLLEGE OF BUSINESS
Ashley Elaine Adams, Zachary; Alexander David Antoine, Zachary; Joshua Andrew Bertaut, Greenwell Springs; Jansen Michael Browning, Central; Christopher G. Hendl, Zachary; Stephen James Pursifull, Central; Andrew Philip Smith, Greenwell Springs; Joseph Jeremiah Sommers, Central; Elizabeth Anna Thomas, Central
COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING
Joseph Andrew Cotten, Zachary; Jordan Elijah Hendl, Zachary; Madeline Paige Pipkin, Zachary; Jacob Forrest Schopp, Central; Rhett Kendall Seguin, Greenwell Springs; Derek James Wooden, Zachary.
COLLEGE OF HUMAN SCIENCES & EDUCATION
Jacob Matthew McCall, Zachary; Aaron Michael Raggio, Greenwell Springs; Elizabeth Anne Soliven, Central; Anna Catherine Walker, Central; Claire Douzat Williams, Zachary.
COLLEGE OF HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIENCES
Katie Lynne Geren and Jami Alyce Kleinpeter, Zachary.
MANSHIP SCHOOL OF MASS COMMUNICATION
Terry Louis Minor and Emma Claire Troth, Zachary.
COLLEGE OF SCIENCE
Hope Ashley Babin, Central; Paul Dryden Koenig, Zachary.
COLLEGE OF THE COAST AND ENVIRONMENT
Darian Alayne Madere, Central.
GRADUATE SCHOOL/MASTER'S
Kristy Scott Gilpin, Stephen Joseph Maciasz and Brandi Nicole Stevens, Zachary.