St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital on July 28 announced that Denham Springs resident Thomas Boutwell is the winner of the 2020 Baton Rouge St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, a news release said.
Located in Rouzan, Alvarez Construction constructed the house that features an estimated 2,900 square feet and an estimated value of $725,000. The house has four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms and a master suite with a spa bath and walk-in closet.
This is the 24th house to be built in this market, which has raised $24.8 million. The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway has become one of the largest single-event fundraisers for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital nationwide, according to a news release.