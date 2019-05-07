A man wanted for homicide in Honduras was arrested late last week in Livingston Parish through a joint operation between the Sheriff's Office and U.S. Border Patrol.
Local authorities first learned that the murder suspect, Wilson Gerardo Alvarado-Pacheco, was in Livingston Parish during a traffic stop March 7 off Park Ridge Ave. in Denham Springs, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.
When deputies approached the car, the driver fled on foot and could not be located. The passenger, 18-year-old Junior Nolasco was taken into custody on misdemeanor drug paraphernalia charges.
A search of the car led deputies to discover suspected drug paraphernalia, a cellphone and a passport belonging to Alvarado-Pacheco. Learning that both men were in the country illegally, the Sheriff's Office contacted U.S. Border Control, the news release says.
"From them, we learned Wilson Gerardo Alvarado-Pacheco was wanted for homicide in Honduras," Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said.
U.S. Border Patrol took Nolasco into custody, and a warrant was issued for Alvarado-Pacheco.
On Friday, U.S. Border Patrol and the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office got a tip that Alvarado-Pacheco was in the Springfield area and arrested him that day without incident, the news release says.
Chief Border Patrol Officer Gregory Bovino, of the New Orleans Sector, said in a statement that the arrest highlights the "dedicated and motivated attitude" of the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.
"We value our partnership with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, and look forward to continuing to work with them to keep dangerous criminals off the street," Bovino said.