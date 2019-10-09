The man suspected of fatally shooting his wife in front of a nanny and two children Monday night had cut off his court-ordered ankle monitoring device nine days prior, authorities say.

Terrell Anthony, 37, appeared in Livingston Parish Court Wednesday morning for an initial hearing in which Judge Brenda Bedsole Ricks ultimately denied bond for the man who was already out on bond in an East Baton Rouge Parish murder case when he allegedly committing the first degree murder of Jessica Clark, 31, and two counts of robbery.

Through the brief testimony of Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office detective Brandon Ashford Wednesday morning, the state began publicly building its case against Anthony.

Anthony accosted Clark’s oldest child, a 12-year-old son, as he got off the school bus at the family’s Rue De Fleur home in Watson around 3:30 p.m. Monday, the court heard. He forcefully brought him inside with Clark’s live-in nanny and Clark’s 2-year-old son, who is Anthony’s biological child.

+2 Man accused of killing woman he once abused in Watson turns himself in, sheriff says The man suspected of killing a woman in Watson late Monday turned himself in almost 24 hours after the shooting, authorities said Tuesday night.

Anthony took away the nanny and oldest son’s cellphones, and the four waited until Clark got home many hours later, Ashford said. It does not appear the nanny or children were harmed during that time.

The nanny was in her bedroom when Clark did eventually arrive home around 11:30 p.m. so did not witness the shooting, but the older child told detectives he witnessed what happened next.

The child said Anthony met Clark at the front door at gunpoint and took her inside, where he shot her multiple times before fleeing through the home’s back door.

Once Anthony was gone, the nanny said she picked up the 2-year-old and fled to a neighbor’s home to call 911. The older son fled separately through the front door and down the street to a friend’s house, where he also called 911.

Clark was deceased when authorities arrived soon after.

Ashford said investigators discovered Anthony has a lengthy and violent criminal history, most recently a murder charge on which he was out on a $300,000 bond from East Baton Rouge Parish. In that case, Anthony was ordered to wear an ankle monitor, but LPSO detectives found that Anthony had cut the device off nine days prior to Clark’s death.

+2 Baton Rouge man accused of killing woman he previously abused; she feared he'd 'go too far one day' Authorities were able to quickly identify the suspected killer of a woman who was found dead from gunshot wounds in her Watson home late Monda…

Clark did not have an active protective order out against Anthony at the time of her death, according to prosecutors, but she was the victim in a domestic violence case in 2016 in which Anthony choked her, threw her on the ground and stomped on her with his feet. Clark told deputies at the time she locked herself in a bathroom, but he kicked the door down and began attacking her. She said she feared he would “go too far one day.”

Anthony served six months in jail for that attack. He was arrested again in the fall, accused in the 2017 shooting death of David Walker, 68, who was rumored to be a witness to a separate shooting the day prior that left Anthony’s brother and another man dead.

Anthony also was set to remain on parole through the Department of Corrections through 2021 after being released from prison in 2018 for cocaine possession charges. He has multiple other violent offenses on record, including an arrest for binding a victim with duct tape and torturing them for over 24 hours, but that case was dismissed when witnesses failed to cooperate.

Anthony turned himself in to Livingston Parish authorities Tuesday night in relation to Clark’s death. He is facing one count of first degree murder and two counts of robbery for allegedly taking the child and nanny's cellphones.

He is being held in solitary confinement at the Livingston Parish Jail, and through his public defender Wednesday requested he be moved out of isolation. Ricks, the judge, said she does not have control over the jail, and denied bond, sending him back to custody.

Ricks signed protective orders for the two children.