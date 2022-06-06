Two Southeastern Louisiana University students who worked at the Southeastern Channel have been honored with Emmy awards.
Dylan Domangue, of Houma, was a winner in the nonfiction — long form category, while John Austin Williams, of Denham Springs, won for director. Both have been honored by the Emmys multiple times.
The students and their productions were honored in the Emmy Suncoast Region comprised of television stations and production companies in Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana and Puerto Rico.
“Winning an Emmy is a surreal feeling, especially to do it while being a college student,” Williams said. “To be named an Emmy winner places me in a category of individuals who have displayed a level of talent unmatched by most. I feel a great deal of admiration and pride to be named one of those individuals, and I will cherish it for a lifetime.”
An Emmy award is what everyone in television strives for in their career, Domangue said.
“This is the highest honor we can achieve, so it is what we work toward," Domangue said. "Some people work a lifetime trying to achieve the goal of winning this award, and I was able to win an Emmy while still being in college. There are many awards people can win in their television careers, but if you ask all of them what is the highest honor, it is definitely an Emmy.”
Domangue’s winning nonfiction — long form entry was his 17-minute personal documentary, “12 Seconds at Birth.”
“12 Seconds at Birth” documents Domangue’s remarkable journey and triumph in the face of an incurable motor disability. As the program title implies, “12 Seconds at Birth” begins with Domangue’s birth when he was deprived of oxygen for 12 seconds, causing permanent brain damage and cerebral palsy, resulting in muscle, joint and bone problems that have affected his walking movement throughout his entire life.
Williams won for his short film, “The Overthinker.” He produced the film short as part of a class assignment for Comm 449: Advanced Video Production and Editing, taught by Southeastern Channel Operations Manager Steve Zaffuto.
The entire four-minute film is shot by a single camera in one take as it follows the lead character, played by student Ross Chauvin, of Houma, as he walks around Hammond's downtown at night, consumed by his thoughts. As Chauvin walks around the city, the viewer hears through narration the character thinking that he can’t escape his own thoughts that constantly bombard and confuse him.