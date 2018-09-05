Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards and North Oaks Health System Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Peltier will discuss how the opioid crisis is affecting Tangipahoa Parish when the Greater Hammond Chamber meets from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 10, at the Historic Michabelle Inn, 106 S. Holly St., Hammond.
The cost of the luncheon is $30 for chamber members and $35 for others. For information, call the chamber office at (985) 345-4457 or visit www.hammondchamber.org.
“The growing opioid epidemic and its impact on employee behavior and health creates unique challenges for both large and small employers,” said Chamber Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Tracy Randazzo. “Although no perfect response is available, employers need to rethink their drug testing and counseling programs in order to keep their employees and workplace safe; and health care and law enforcement must work hand-in-hand to respond to what has become a leading challenge in public health.”
Louisiana had more than 340 opioid-related overdose deaths in 2016, according to a news release. While the main driver has been prescription opioids, heroin and synthetic opioid-related deaths have also increased. In 2017, Louisiana formed the Act 88 — Advisory Council on Heroin and Opioid Prevention and Education (HOPE) to draft an interagency plan, to coordinate parish-level data on overdoses and to coordinate a central source for information and resources.