As part of its celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Scenic Rivers System, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is holding a photo contest open to all photographers, including a division exclusively for youth.
The contest is to promote the beauty of Louisiana's designated natural and scenic rivers. All photographs must be taken within the boundaries of the state. Photos should portray the wildlife, fisheries, natural habitats or recreational opportunities Louisiana's natural and scenic rivers provide. Deadline for entry is June 1.
Professional and amateur photographers are eligible. A youth category is open to anyone 15 or younger on or after June 1. For information and to enter, go to wlf.louisiana.gov/page/myscenicriver. To see a list and a map of Louisiana’s Scenic Rivers, go to wlf.louisiana.gov/page/scenic-rivers-descriptions-and-map.
The Louisiana Legislature created the Louisiana Natural and Scenic Rivers System 50 years ago. Wildlife and Fisheries administers the Scenic Rivers system, which has approximately 80 streams or stream segments for an estimated 3,100 miles of the state’s streams, rivers and bayous.
Throughout the year Wildlife and Fisheries will celebrate the creation and evolution of the system and spotlight exactly how, where and why these beautiful waterbodies are so recognized. Wildlife and Fisheries is partnering with the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation, the Louisiana Wildlife Federation, The Nature Conservancy of Louisiana and the Lake Pontchartrain Basin Foundation to recognize 50 years of accomplishments and continue to raise awareness of these natural treasures.
Wildlife and Fisheries wants the public to take part in the celebration. Use the #MyScenicRiver hashtag whenever posting to social media any photos, video or other media while out and about in the Scenic River System.
For information, contact Carrie Salyers at csalyers@wlf.la.gov or (337) 735-8665.