Tangipahoa Volunteers For Family And Community awards a scholarship every year to a graduating senior from Tangipahoa. Its annual raffle raises money for the scholarship, and this year, the group raffled a quilt.
Marilyn Bankston, of Gretna, was this year's raffle winner.
This full-sized quilt in bright jewel tones was started by former club member Mary Lou Batty, who died in 2019. Her family donated the finished squares, and club member Carla VanVrancken finished the task in Batty’s honor.
Deputies Susie Cambre and Javonna Cordova, of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, were on hand. Cambre drew the winning raffle ticket.