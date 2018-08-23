A French Settlement man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for stabbing another 15 times at an Albany gas station last year, Livingston Parish District Attorney Scott Perrilloux announced Thursday.

Jeremy Griner, 34, was convicted by a jury of attempted second-degree murder last month, Perrilloux said.

Twenty-first Judicial District Judge Elizabeth Wolfe delivered the sentence Tuesday, according to the prosecutor's office.

Griner was accused of attacking Bradley Burton during what was supposed to be a child custody swap with Burton's ex-wife at the Kangaroo Express convenience store on Jan. 22, 2017. Griner was riding along with ex-wife Jennifer Newman Burton, for the exchange, authorities said.

A prosecutor said at trial that Griner snuck up on Burton and stabbed him with a pair of brass knuckles that had a knife protruding from them.

Griner's defense attorney, LaToia Williams-Simon, said at trial that her client did not intend to kill Burton.

Livingston Parish Assistant District Attorney Brad Cascio prosecuted the case.