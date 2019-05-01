LIVINGSTON — Eminent scientist Albert Einstein once said, “The only thing you absolutely need to know is the location of the library.”
The quote, perhaps appropriately, is prominently displayed along with colorful art on the side of the new bookmobile rolled out Thursday, April 25, by the Livingston Parish Library system in ceremonies at the Main Branch.
“With our new bookmobile, residents of the parish will always know where their nearest library source is located no matter where they live,” said Giovanni Tirov, director of the library system.
Library patrons were invited to visit the new mobile branch of the library, peruse its initial offerings, meet with Tirov and other library staffers, and enjoy cake and lemonade.
“The key is the specialized vehicle we were able to obtain," Tirov said.
He said the bookmobile was made in Ohio by Farber Specialty Vehicles, a company that also makes ambulances and vehicles for special, specific needs.
"Our bookmobile is built strong and is capable of carrying 1,200 titles," Tirov said. "This vehicle will meet a need that we have long sought to fill in Livingston Parish … bringing the library to people who, for one reason or another, cannot come to one of our five branches.”
The new vehicle cost about $165,000, Tirov said. He said the unit will meet the requirements that the staff determined needed to be fulfilled when deciding on which vehicle to purchase. Patrons will be able to walk into the vehicle and search for books or other offerings in which they may be interested. The van is also handicapped accessible.
Tirov said artists designed the attractive characters and quotes that brighten the sides of the bookmobile. Professional vehicle painters applied the final designs. The Einstein quote that graces one side of the vehicle is complemented on the other side with the quote, “I have always imagined that paradise would be a kind of a library,” by Jorge Luis Borges, the Argentine writer.
Tirov said the library system has not had a bookmobile for many years. “We researched the history of old bookmobiles but could not find much information on what was available in the past," he said. "We know that at one time the parish did have bookmobiles because some people remember them but we don’t know who drove them, where their routes were or much about them. This is a new day for us … an attempt to reach people who are not able to make it to one of our branches."
Michelle Parrish, the bookmobile coordinator, said that the “book bus” is the library’s latest outreach service. She said that the vehicle will visit all Council on Aging centers in the parish, low-income housing facilities, assisted housing units, large apartment complexes and other areas where a need is determined. She said a schedule will be published initially through electronic media. She said 22 stops have already been established and 19 more will be added once prime areas of need are located.
“We plan to bring the library to the people." Parrish said. "We will make stops at places conveniently located and within easy reach of the clients we are trying to serve. ... Livingston Parish is a large parish and there are areas of the parish where the people need the library to come to them.”
Parrish said the bookmobile will have conventional books, including large print editions, fiction and nonfiction, as well as audio books, movies and DVDs, and will be Wi-Fi accessible. She said patrons can order or reserve items through the bookmobile.
“ We invite those who might need this service, such as the homebound, parents with very young children, the handicapped, those without transportation and others, to contact us and tell us how we can serve them. The bookmobile will be on the road making its regular rounds, and we hope it will become a familiar sight traveling the highways and byways of our parish,” Parrish said.
Allison Jones was among the first to climb aboard the bookmobile, and she brought two children along with her. She said she uses the library regularly and that the bookmobile is "a really nice addition to what our library already has to offer."
"It’s beautiful … really cool," Jones said. "I think a lot of people will now have a better chance to use library materials now that we have this bookmobile. It’s one more good thing our library is doing.”