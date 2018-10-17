IMG_4976.JPG

 Provided photo

Seventh-grade students at Holy Ghost Catholic School recently worked with pastels to create a birthday cupcake in the enrichment program known as "Spartish." A combination Spanish/art class, students are able to be creative while being immersed in the Spanish language. Taught by Tweety Bachemin, the class is popular with the upper elementary/junior high students. While completing this art project, students simultaneously worked on months of the year, color words and adjectives to describe their cupcake using Spanish words.

